JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s array of talented playmakers had too much offensive firepower for McCort-Carroll Catholic to contain on Friday night as the Marauders saw seven different players find the end zone in a dominant 56-3 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference triumph over the Crushers at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Marauders (7-2) took command early with a pair of scores in the first three minutes and never let up en route to their fifth consecutive win.
“We challenged our guys to start fast,” said Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler. “The last couple games, we started slow but finished strong.”
Eight different Marauder ball carriers combined for 223 yards on the ground, with five of them scoring touchdowns. Drew Abraham picked up 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Karson Kiesewetter also ran for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Kiesewetter completed 10 of 15 passes for 167 yards and another score, with Anthony Cioffari catching 3 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.
“We want our team to be tough to defend, and that’s able to happen when you can give multiple guys the ball and have a kid like Karson able to distribute it,” said Wheeler.
Defensively, Bishop Guilfoyle held McCort-Carroll (2-7) to 118 total yards and forced four Crusher turnovers.
“Tonight, our defense played really well,” Wheeler said. “They knew their assignments, played fast, and played with excitement.”
The Crushers dropped their fifth consecutive contest.
“They (Bishop Guilfoyle) are a fantastic team,” said McCort-Carroll coach Tom Smith. “Our kids played hard, but they were a little much for us.”
“We had a lot of young guys out on that field tonight, and when you start four freshmen and two sophomores, that’s tough to do in the Laurel Highlands Conference, especially against a team like Bishop Guilfoyle. The score didn’t indicate it, but I saw a lot of effort from our young kids and a lot of leadership from the few seniors we had on the field,” added Smith.
It took Bishop Guilfoyle just 14 seconds to get on the board. Hamilton Gates fielded the opening kickoff and sprinted 70 yards untouched to the end zone, with Anthony Cacciotti adding the extra point.
After a Crusher three-and-out on their initial series, a 30-yard sprint by Kiesewetter was followed four plays later by Cooper Rother’s 3-yard touchdown run and Gonzalo Brieva’s PAT that made it 14-0 at the 8:40 mark.
Later in the quarter, after the Crushers’ Luke Stevens picked off Kiesewetter at the McCort-Carroll 28, Johnny Golden then connected with Ibn Shaheed for gains of 21 and 43 yards to move the ball into the red zone. However, the Crusher scoring chance was turned away when Brock Beppler’s halfback pass was intercepted by the Marauders’ Jake Kissell.
Rushes of 15 yards by Abraham and 14 yards by Kiesewetter on the ensuing series set up Abraham’s 6-yard touchdown run three and a half minutes into the second quarter, and following a McCort-Carroll three-and-out on the next possession, the Marauders needed just two plays to increase their advantage.
Kiesewetter fired a 37-yard strike to Cioffari and the same combination produced a 12-yard touchdown pass on the next snap.
Kiesewetter’s 8-yard touchdown run with just 38 seconds left in the first half looked to set the mercy-rule running clock in motion to start the third quarter, but Beppler broke loose for a 50-yard run to the Marauder 9 on the ensuing possession, and Lukas Conner drilled a 26-yard field goal on the final play of the half that made it 35-3.
Abraham’s 55-yard touchdown run was the lone score of the third quarter, and the Marauders added an 18-yard touchdown run by Kaden Wyandt and a 5-yard quarterback keeper from Kissell in the fourth to set the eventual final.
The Marauders close out the regular season next Friday by hosting Bedford, and the Crushers will travel to Westmont Hilltop for their season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.