EBENSBURG – Joziah Wyatt-Taylor graciously accepted well-wishes and congratulations after he scored his 1,000th career point on Saturday afternoon on the Central Cambria High School court.
But the Greater Johnstown High School senior quietly admitted he would have preferred a victory in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference boys basketball championship game.
Wyatt-Taylor and the defending LHAC-champion Trojans put up a valiant effort against Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, but the Marauders hit 11 3-pointers and had a knack for making plays at just the right moment in a 55-50 overtime victory.
“It’s great and all," Wyatt-Taylor said of the milestone reached after his 28-point, 13-rebound effort. "But we all know what we’re really going for is the trophy.”
He entered the game 25 shy of the mark and now has 1,003 career points.
“Wyatt-Taylor is so good,” said Bishop Guilfoyle coach Chris Drenning, whose Marauders appeared in their sixth consecutive LHAC title game, winning for the third time. “We were just rotating. We were going to try to use 10 fouls on him with (Andrew) Yanoshak and Michael Woolridge. It’s not just his size and strength but his quickness and ability to make moves. We were trying to wear him down.”
The Trojans (13-2) had won 13 straight games since a season-opening loss to Berlin Brothersvalley, which won the WestPAC title Saturday.
Greater Johnstown was poised to run away early, building a 21-11 first-quarter lead and pushing the margin to 14 points before the Marauders (14-3) begin chipping away.
“It’s always like this when we play,” Drenning said. “I have such respect for Ryan (Durham), for his program, his players. You know when you play them you are going to have to lace them up tight.
“The first quarter, I wasn’t sure they were going to miss. They shot it and didn’t miss a shot.”
Johnstown’s Saveon Holiday had 10 points, all in the opening quarter, and Drezyre Toney had seven points in the game.
Cameron Khoza had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Patrick Haigh had 13 points, with three 3’s for Bishop Guilfoyle.
“We can learn a lot from this,” Wyatt-Taylor said, noting that Trojans are headed to the District 6 Class 4A playoffs as the second seed. “We’re reaching for higher goals. We’ve just got to keep getting better, get locked in and focus on higher goals.”
Johnstown led 28-21 at halftime, but Bishop Guilfoyle used a 14-8 third-quarter advantage to pull within 36-35.
The Trojans were ready to close out the game after Toney hit a basket with 53.2 left in regulation to make it 45-41.
But the Marauders answered with a 3-pointer by Casey Smith to close within one point with 44.8 remaining.
Omarion Harris made a foul shot to give the Trojans a 46-44 lead with 39.7 on the clock, but Bishop Guilfoyle’s Yanoskak got a rebound and scored at 8.1 to force overtime.
Johnstown missed four free throws in the fourth quarter and nine in the game.
“We just didn’t make enough plays,” Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham said. “There were a lot of mental lapses. At the end of the day, credit just goes to Bishop Guilfoyle. When they needed to make a play, they made it. When we needed to make a play, we didn’t.
“Whether it was on the foul line, or we go up 4 with 40 seconds left, and instead of being locked in defensively, we’re celebrating and give up a wide-open 3,” Durham added. “It changes the dynamics of the game. They’re able to force overtime. We have some great looks in overtime. We didn’t hit them. They hit theirs. That’s the game. It’s as simple as that.”
Alex Wood hit a 3-pointer and Smith made a layup to make it 51-46 with 1:35 remaining in OT.
“I knew the first hoop of overtime was going to be big, and Alex Wood makes a big 3,” Drenning said. “Then all of a sudden we get a layup, it’s 5 and it’s less than 2 minutes. It’s a different game.”
Wyatt-Taylor went over 1,000 points on a play that typified his persistence in the paint. He fought through a defender and used the glass on a layup, drawing a foul and converting the traditional three-point play.
“They gave me the ball in the post. We go in the post, go straight up on the guy and figure out a way to get a bucket,” Wyatt-Taylor said. “That’s what I tried to do. I got an ‘and-one.’ ”
Durham appreciated another blue-collar effort by the player known as “Joz.”
“The kid puts in so much work,” Durham said. “He’s a staple of our program. There’s probably not a more deserving player to get it. He puts in so much work. I’m just very happy for him.
"He won’t take a lot of the credit. He’ll say, ‘It’s a team. I’ve got to thank my teammates and coaches.’ But he puts in the work. Facing double and triple teams every game, to do what he does is amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.