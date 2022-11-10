JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hopes of a fifth consecutive district championship came crashing down for the Richland Rams on Thursday night with a 32-22 loss to the Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic Marauders in a District 6 Class 2A semifinal contest at Herlinger Field.
“Two great teams, two great programs,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “They made a few more plays than us and were able to keep the momentum going that they were able to get early.”
It was the visiting Marauders taking the ball first to open the game and they drove into Richland territory and looked poised to score before the Rams defense stiffened and forced a turnover on down that halted the drive and put the Rams offense on the field for the first time.
Sam Penna and Evan McCracken have led the Rams on offense all season long and they took control on their first possession to lead the Rams down the field for the opening score. Penna accounted for 48 yards on the drive to get the Rams deep into Marauders’ territory where McCracken broke the ice with a 4-yard touchdown run then converted the two-point attempt for an 8-0 Rams advantage.
Another Rams stop on the Marauders’ second possession forced a punt that set up the Rams offense on the plus side of the field but this time is was the Marauders’ defense coming up with a big stop to force a turnover on downs and keep the Rams from extending the lead.
Shifting the momentum back after the defensive stand, the Marauders offense went back to work and this time cashed in to level the score.
Senior quarterback Karson Kiesewetter showed why he was the reigning Pa. Sports Writers player of the year with a 12-yard scoring run that he set up himself using a mix of run and pass.
The Marauders followed Kiesewetter’s score with a successful two-point try to bring the game back even in the second quarter.
Having the game back on level terms fully shifted the momentum to the visiting Marauders and they posted a second straight touchdown drive in the second quarter to take a lead they never relinquished.
Once again it was Kiesewetter leading the charge for the Marauders, carrying in from 5 yards out for the score and a 15-7 following the extra point.
Just before halftime, the Marauders were marching for another score before the Rams defense came up with a crucial stop on fourth down to end the threat and keep it a one score game heading into the break.
When the teams returned from their respective locker rooms to resume play, the Rams took the kickoff, but their hopes of a tying score were ended quickly by a ferocious Marauders’ defense who was starting to take control of the game.
With the ball back in the hands of the Marauders’ offense, Kiesewetter and company went back to work and extended the lead to 18-8 off a 39-yard field goal from Gonzalo Brieva.
It wasn’t long before the Marauders offense was back on the field and extending the lead once more. A Rams’ fumble recovered by the Marauders set up the offense deep in opposing territory and once again it was Kiesewetter making the plays, connecting on a screen pass to Drew Abraham for a 25-8 lead.
With their championship hopes quickly fading and their high-powered offense stuck in neutral, the Rams went back to work and finally got in gear to keep themselves in the game.
On a second-and-long from near midfield, quarterback Penna scrambled and found his favorite target Austin Yarnick who maneuvered through the Marauders’ defense and stayed in bounds for a 42-yard touchdown that brought the Rams to within 25-15 still in the third quarter.
Still holding a 10-point lead with just a quarter remaining, all the Marauders had to do was protect the ball and milk clock. They were doing exactly that until Kiesewetter made his only mistake of the night, forcing an ill-advised pass right into the hands of Rams safety Ethan Box who took it the other way 71 yards to cut the deficit to just 25-22 with five minutes remaining.
Knowing the lead still belonged to the Marauders and all that stood between them and a district championship game was five minutes of game clock, Kiesewetter returned to the field, shook off his mistake, and put the game on ice.
On a third-and-9 from the Rams’ 41, Kiesewetter broke to the right, made a man miss, and broke away for his third touchdown of the night to restore the two-score advantage and seal the upset for the Marauders.
“He’s such a competitor and such a leader,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said of Kiesewetter. “He made a mistake and walked off and said, ‘Coach I got it.’ He wanted the ball in his hands.”
For the Rams, the 32-22 loss brought an end to a run of four straight District 6 titles, but Bailey looked to the accomplishments of this year’s Rams squad rather than focus on the pain of the moment.
“For our kids to battle through the adversities and to continue to battle, to finish undefeated, and conference champs in the Laurel Highlands I told the kids tonight hurt, but there will be a lot more good memories than bad memories from this season,” said Bailey.
