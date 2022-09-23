ALTOONA, Pa. – For a Greater Johnstown team that has struggled both on offense and defense in its 0-4 start, a trip to play last year’s Class 1A state champions wasn’t exactly what the doctor ordered.
It turned out to be a long night for the Trojans.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic exploded for four touchdowns in the second quarter on its way to a 56-0 victory over Greater Johnstown Friday at Mansion Park Stadium.
Bishop Guilfoyle outgained the Trojans 439-38 and led in first downs 22-4.
“We have to get more reps and keep working,” Greater Johnstown coach Antwuan Reed said.
“I told the guys, ‘You’ve gotta dig deeper, sharpen up on some things and regroup.’ ”
After Cooper Rother put Bishop Guilfoyle up 7-0 with a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Karson Kiesewetter ran for two scores and passed for two more in the second for a 33-0 halftime lead.
Kiesewetter followed up touchdown runs of 19 and 4 yards with a 22-yard scoring strike to Dominic Yanoshak and a 3-yard TD pass to Anthony Cioffari on the last play of the first half.
He set up that last score with a blocked punt that Bishop Guilfoyle recovered at the Greater Johnstown 1.
“I was lined up inside the wing and just shot that gap. I got a piece of it. I think somebody else got a piece of it, and it just shot up in the air.”
After starting the game with four straight incompletions, Kieswetter completed 12 of his final 13 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns.
Rother ran for 116 yards on 15 carries and caught three passes for another 38 yards. The senior back did most of his damage early, carrying the ball six straight times for 75 yards and a touchdown on the team’s first scoring drive.
“We started a little slow on that first drive, they really did what we asked them to do after that,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said. “It was a pretty clean game. We played well offensively, defensively. Johnstown’s on the verge of being there. They got some guys. They got a good staff. If they keep working at it, I think they’re going to be OK.”
After mustering just 13 yards and one first down in the first half, sophomore Jayden Caban came in at quarterback in the second half and completed a few passes down the field. He also had several other near misses.
“He came in, showed some flashes, got us moving a little bit,” Reed said. “We’ve had several young guys show some flashes.”
Greater Johnstown (0-5) hosts Richland next week.
Bishop Guilfoyle (3-2) travels to Central Cambria.
