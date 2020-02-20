ALTOONA – United’s basketball season came to a crashing end. In one instance, it literally came to a crashing end.
The Lions played more than half of the game without promising junior Austin Kovacik, and went on to suffer an 85-45 loss to top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle in a District 6 Class AA playoff game on Thursday at the Pleasant Valley Gymnasium.
The top-seeded Marauders, who assured themselves a return to the state playoffs, will play in a semifinal-round game on Monday.
United, which trailed Bishop Guilfoyle at the time, 42-23, lost Kovacik after he collided with a teammate while defending against a drive to the basket by Kyle Ruggery. Kovacik lay on his back for several minutes before he exited under his own power.
“It was (a case) of wrong place, wrong time, unforeseen circumstances and he goes down,” United coach Tyler Stokes said. “It looks like a back injury. Hopefully, it’s one of those things (where) with rest and recovery he’ll be all right.”
Kovacik returned to the bench for the second half with his back packed in ice but did not return.
He left the game with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The Marauders had already established control of the game by that point.
They forced 20 United giveaways.
“We played man, we played zone. We decided to stick with man, and tried to limit the drives as much as possible, and not give up as many 3s,” Stokes said. “But they spaced us around, and they got a lot of 3s tonight.”
The Marauders hit 12 of 28 3-point attempts, led by Will Helton’s four. Helton paced Bishop Guilfoyle with 16 points.
United senior Aiden Ringler led all players with 20 points. The Lions forged an 11-all tie until Bishop Guilfoyle used an 11-2 run to assume control.
“You always want things to get better. We’ve had our opportunities this year. This is a very good ball club, and I don’t think that how we finished is the record that we were,” Stokes said.
Ringler and Rylie Hillegas are the Lions’ only graduating seniors.
“They’re continuing to grow, and there are a lot of good things to come from this,” Stokes said. “We’re going to go back, work on some things, and try to be better next year.”
Thursday also marked the return of Josiah Witherspoon, who missed several games for unspecified reasons. He entered the game with 5:09 left in the first quarter, and went on to score 12 points.
“We’re a much better team with him. And we’re certainly glad to have him back. He’s a heck of a player, as anybody can see,” Drenning said.
Michael Montecalvo contributed 11 points, and freshman Patrick Haigh added 10 points.
