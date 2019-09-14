ALTOONA – Coming off a tough Week 3 loss Central Cambria looked to get back on track against Bishop Guilfoyle Friday night at Mansion Park.
The Marauders had other plans, taking their guests to task in a 37-7 decision.
The Red Devils received the opening kickoff and looked to be off to a fast start after opening the game’s first drive with a 19-yard run by running back Luca Tsikalas.
The following play, however, allowed Bishop Guilfoyle to take over in enemy territory as it was able find the loose football near the line of scrimmage.
“The first quarter was like Lemony Snickett’s ‘Series of Unfortunate Events,’” said Central Cambria head coach Shane McGregor. “Anything that could have gone wrong, did.”
Though the Red Devils were able to contain the Bishop Guilfoyle offense following the fumble, the Marauders’ rushing attack would not be stopped for long.
Junior running back Keegan Myrick opened the scoring with a 9-yard scamper into the end zone late in the first quarter.
“He’s an amazing talent,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said. “We’ve had some kids around here that were good, and he’s right there with them.”
Myrick was a force for the Marauders throughout the first half, racking up 182 yards on 19 carries, before exiting the game in the second quarter after his fourth touchdown of the night.
“They controlled the line of scrimmage,” said McGregor. “They have a quick back with good vision. He was knifing through lanes left and right, but it starts up front.”
Upon Myrick’s exit, the Marauders’ rushing attack continued to thrive with help from their talented offensive line.
“We’re trying to focus on our line,” said Wheeler. “We have some sophomores and juniors starting, but they’re anchored by a couple of seniors.”
Junior running back JT Johnston tacked on 36 yards and a score, while freshman running back Cooper Rother added 47 yards on the ground.
Along with their defensive struggles, the Red Devils couldn’t seem to get their footing on the offensive side of the ball.
In a bizarre first half, Central Cambria put the ball on the ground six times, resulting in two turnovers and a punt from deep in its own end zone.
Senior running back Dylan Long, who leads the team in rushing, was held to 20 yards in limited action.
“All five of our guys we had up front will be back next year,” said McGregor.
“But we’re working toward becoming a more cohesive group, and we’re going through some growing pains.”
Central Cambria’s offense showed resilience in the final quarter of the contest, preventing a shutout by eating up 61/2 minutes on a drive that was capped by a touchdown from sophomore running back Hobbs Dill. Dill pounded out 52 yards on six carries on the drive.
Central Cambria will take on Bedford at home next week. Bishop Guilfoyle will be on the road at Greater Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.