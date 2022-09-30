EBENSBURG, Pa. – The thing about playing the Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic football team is if you leave the Marauders with the slightest fissure, they’re liable to break open all your plans and everything you’ve done to that point.
Central Cambria found that out the hard way on Friday night.
The Red Devils left points on the field during the second quarter when they were essentially matching last year’s PIAA Class 1A champion blow for blow. In less than 11 minutes, a four-point Bishop Guilfoyle advantage swelled to 32 as the visiting Marauders dampened Central Cambria’s homecoming 35-3 in Laurel Highlands Conference high school action.
“Here and there, we’ll have mental mistakes, and, when we do, we’ll get upset,” said wideout-cornerback-homecoming king Nolan Wyrwas, one of just six seniors on the Red Devils. “We have those ‘Oh, crap’ moments. We have to fix the little mistakes and just bounce back from that.”
Central Cambria, now 1-5 after dropping its third straight, did have positives: Junior Eli Villarrial rushed for a game-high 130 yards on 16 carries and the Red Devils finished just below 200 yards on the ground.
However, the Red Devils also fumbled eight times – losing three of them – and only had 146 yards in total offense through three quarters, 113 of which came on four long runs.
“We played a bad half of football. That’s all it was,” first-year Central Cambria coach Don Fyfe said.
“We had opportunities to go in with a lead and we’ve got to get over that hump. We’ve got to capitalize.”
Instead, Bishop Guilfoyle scored a momentum-building touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half.
Bishop Guilfoyle came out in the third quarter playing downhill, driving the length of the field on the opening possession on short passes that led to Cooper Rother’s 17-yard score from Karson Kiesewetter, then holding the Red Devils, getting the ball back at Central Cambria’s 45 and getting into the end zone again on a 6-yard Kiesewetter run.
The exclamation point came when Drew Abraham not only scooped up a fumble to end Central Cambria’s promising ensuing drive but took it back 86 yards for a crushing touchdown.
“We started really fast in the second half, which is something we need to keep doing in the opening half,” Abraham said.
Kiesewetter was 14-for-20 passing for 212 yards and ran for 46 more as the Marauders (4-2) won their second in a row after losing by five at Penn Cambria. Rother added five receptions for 61 yards.
“We feel we’re just a couple of plays from being 6-0,” Marauders coach Justin Wheeler said.
“I like where we’re at what our potential is.”
Villarrial rambled for 97 yards in the first half, but Bishop Guilfoyle took a 14-3 lead into the locker room after Kiesewetter faked and tossed a 4-yard scoring pass to Anthony Cioffari with just 14 seconds left in the second quarter to cap a 13-play, 70-yard drive.
Central Cambria had a couple of drives deep into Bishop Guilfoyle territory in the second quarter but only came away with Jon Wess’s 35-yard field goal with 6:11 left in the first half to show for it. Runs of 31 and 19 yards by Villarrial got the Red Devils to the Bishop Guilfoyle 25, but the Marauder defense stiffened there and Brady Sheehan’s fourth-and-10 pass to Zach Taylor in the end zone was broken up by Hamilton Gates.
The Red Devils held, though, and got the ball back at the Marauder 45 and quickly were back in scoring territory on Villarrial’s 43-yard run. Villarrial’s touchdown plunge on the next play was negated by a chop block.
The Red Devils got new life after a missed field goal when a personal foul was called on the Marauders. A wild shotgun snap from the 3 though, short-circuited the golden opportunity, and Wess hit from 35 to put the hosts on the board.
Bishop Guilfoyle broke the ice at 6:52 of the first quarter when Rother took a counter 16 yards over the left side untouched. Kiesewetter set up the score with a 17-yard run one play after he recovered a fumble on the Red Devils’ 36.
