EBENSBURG – Following one of its best performances of the season after uprooting second-seeded Cambria Heights in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference semifinal, the Central Cambria girls basketball team followed it up with a game it would soon like to forget.
Amid 25 points from senior Cassidy Bezek, the Red Devils struggled on both ends of the court as it dropped the LHAC title bout to No. 4 Bishop Guilfoyle, 54-36, at Bishop Carroll High School.
“This was a rough one. I don’t think we played our best basketball by any means,” Central Cambria coach Brittany Sedlock said. “Credit to Bishop Guilfoyle. I think they played a great four quarters. It just wasn’t our day.”
Inefficiency on offense plagued Central Cambria early.
The Red Devils (16-8) fanned five-straight treys in the first quarter and committed eight offensive-zone turnovers (10 overall) in just the first half.
“We couldn’t buy a bucket,” Sedlock said.
“We couldn’t make a layup, we couldn’t make threes. When you can’t make a basket, it’s very hard to win a basketball game.”
Bishop Guilfoyle (17-6), on the other hand, found early success from beyond the arc. Leah Homan and Theresa Haigh, who together combined for 41 points, each sunk 3-pointers to extend Bishop Guilfoyle’s lead to double-digits early in the second quarter.
Central Cambria found itself trapped in several screens set up by Bishop Guilfoyle’s Sophia Warner and Jamison Consiglio, which allowed the drive to the hoop and eventual kick outside.
“You look at us, and you can’t focus on two kids, or three kids or four kids. You have to focus on all five girls out on the court,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Kristi Kaack said. “We have kids that buy in on both ends of the court.”
Central Cambria’s saving grace was Bezek, who was the only Red Devil to record a bucket in the first half.
She scored 16 of Central Cambria’s 18 first-half points, including a buzzer-beater from well into her own backcourt.
Bezek posted a game-high 25 points in the loss, but no other Red Devil scored more than three points.
“Cass was phenomenal. She wanted to win,” Sedlock said.
“She knew our shots weren’t falling, and he put the team on her back. She did a really great job offensively of making things happen. I’m very proud of her, I want her to keep that going and I want a couple other girls to join her.”
Though it was a difficult defeat to process, Central Cambria must quickly put the loss in the rearview mirror if it wishes to have success in the district playoffs.
The Red Devils travel to United on Thursday for the District 6 Class AAA quarterfinals.
“I told the girls we’re back at it next week,” Sedlock said. “We have a new goal, and that is to win a District 6 championship. We need to not let this defeat us. We want to learn from it, get better because of it and get back at it next week.”
