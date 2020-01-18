Bishop Guilfoyle traveled to Westmont Hilltop on Friday in a showdown between the top-ranked Class AA team in District 6 and the top team in Class AAA, respectively. The two teams traded blows throughout the night, but a big fourth quarter propelled the visiting Marauders to a 58-49 victory.
Bishop Guilfoyle (11-1) came out firing in the first quarter and jumped out to a quick 12-2 lead in the opening minutes.
The Hilltoppers weathered that early storm and got back into the game thanks to some key baskets by junior guard Landon Weeks, who finished with 11 points.
Senior forward Ashton Fortson buried a 3-pointer from the wing just before halftime to bring the score to 24-23 with Bishop Guilfoyle clinging to a narrow lead.
The Hilltoppers’ defense was keeping a high-powered Bishop Guilfoyle offense in check.
“We wanted to try to keep them on one side of the floor, when they reverse the ball they are very hard to guard,” Westmont Hilltop coach Dave Roman Jr. said of his team’s defense. “We tried to keep them out of the middle, when they get middle they have a lot of options to pass to, and they knock them down.”
Bishop Guilfoyle senior point guard Jessiah Witherspoon picked up two fouls in the first quarter and picked up his fourth early in the third quarter.
His foul trouble kept him on the bench most of the game. In his absence, fellow seniors Kyle Ruggery and Michael Montecalvo elevated their games.
Ruggery poured in a team-high 19 points, including 11 in the second half as he had to run the offense.
Montecalvo contributed 12 points.
“Kyle could play point guard on any team, I’m very fortunate that I’ve got two of them that are very good,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Chris Drenning said. “He just doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, he’s really solid.”
Bishop Guilfoyle started to gain some momentum late in the third and grabbed a 39-35 lead, but Weeks ended the quarter with a 3-pointer and Fortson started the fourth with one of his own to grab a 41-39 lead for the Hilltoppers
Bishop Guilfoyle then went on an 8-0 run to create some separation and locked down defensively. Westmont Hilltop was held to just two fourth-quarter field goals. Fortson scored all 11 points for the Hilltoppers in the fourth quarter, and finished with a game-high 23.
“We were just trying to take their primary options away,” Drenning said. “I thought defensively we played fine, some guys made some tough shots and when they do that, that’s part of the game.”
The defensive effort caught Ruggery off guard a bit.
“I actually didn’t even realize that,” he said of holding Westmont Hilltop down in the fourth. “I think just the crowd and everything we got up and we just wanted to lock down the defense and I thought we did a good job.”
Westmont fell to 12-2 with the loss. Despite Friday’s outcome, the Hilltoppers are towards the top of the district and conference standings.
“I knew this summer that we were going to have a good club,” Roman said. “We had a real good offseason with workouts, mission trip, and the summer league over in Hollidaysburg. I thought that we would be pretty good, and I’m glad to see that come to fruition, but there’s still a lot of season left.”
