JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The quick-hitting emotions of a memorable run coming to an end could have been encapsulated by Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong as he stepped off the floor following his fifth personal foul late in Saturday’s PIAA Class 3A boys second-round game against Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic at Richland High School.
With 27 seconds remaining in the Marauders’ 62-48 win, Whysong embraced Lions coach Don Ellis and hugged him while his efforts on Saturday – and the past four seasons – were applauded by Chestnut Ridge faithful.
“I couldn’t say nothing,” Ellis said. “He was crying so hard. I didn’t know what to say. I just looked at four years going by my eyes. Watching him for four years. … It was emotional for me.”
While Saturday was not meant to be for the Lions, who closed out a 20-8 campaign, Whysong and seven other Chestnut Ridge seniors were at the front of a noteworthy campaign.
“It was fun,” Ellis said. “We played well all year and I knew coming into this season that we were going to have a good team. It all jelled. We played our best ball the last two, three weeks of the season.”
Bishop Guilfoyle, which had beaten Chestnut Ridge in their two regular-season meetings, advances to face South Allegheny in a quarterfinal tilt on Wednesday at a site and time to be announced. The Gladiators knocked off District 7 champion Shady Side Academy 68-59 in double overtime to earn a spot opposite the Marauders.
“I’m sure that if they got this far, they’re a really good basketball team,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Chris Drenning said. “If they beat Shady Side, they’re a good basketball team.”
With Hayden Little scoring the game’s first four points, the Lions carried a lead through most of the first half, sitting on a 10-7 edge after the first quarter. A nip-and-tuck second quarter saw Chestnut Ridge grab a 22-17 advantage with a bucket from Little and a 3-pointer from the wing by Noah Deremer breaking a 17-all tie.
The Marauders surged ahead just before intermission thanks to a pair of treys from Jayce Hettinger in the span of 62 seconds with his second triple falling just before the halftime buzzer.
“He can shoot the ball,” Dreening said of Hettinger. “He hit some big ones (Saturday).”
Foul trouble for the Lions hindered their offensive flow during the first half as Christian Hinson collected four fouls, while Nate Whysong had three.
“We just couldn’t get into a rhythm,” Ellis said. “I thought we just left so many points (on the floor) in the first half.”
The teams traded the lead over the first minute of the third quarter with a basket from Whysong, an all-state basketball and football player, pushing the Lions ahead 26-25. He added a free throw a minute later to nudge the lead to two points before Jude Haigh’s corner 3-pointer answered to put the Marauders in front 28-27. Neither team could seize momentum through the remainder of the period with the Marauders holding a slim 34-33 lead.
While the fourth quarter didn’t solely belong to Bishop Guilfoyle’s Patrick Haigh, his 14-point rampage during the game’s final eight minutes went a long way in helping the District 6 runners-up pull away.
Patrick Haigh started the takeover effort with a 3-pointer – off a Matt Woolridge offensive reboot and tip-out pass – that gave his squad a 39-35 lead. A turnaround jumper with 4:49 left increased the bubble to eight points. After a basket from Little pulled Chestnut Ridge within five points at 49-44, Patrick Haigh drew contact on a pull-up jumper and completed a conventional three-point play to goose the edge back to eight points.
The 6-foot-3 junior was also a key cog in Bishop Guilfoyle’s assault from the free-throw line during the fourth, going 5-for-5 while Hettinger sank all six of his tries, as Woolridge was 4 of 4.
In total, the Marauders went 23-for-27 from the line while the Lions were 11 of 17.
“If you foul them, that’s basically two points,” Ellis said.
Patrick Haigh produced 22 points to lead all scorers. Hettinger tallied 14 while Jude Haigh and Woolridge each collected 12 points and nine rebounds.
Whysong’s 13 points paced the Lions, who also got 11 points and eight boards from Little.
