ALTOONA, Pa. – Richland hoped that the third time would be the charm for the Rams to finally get a win against Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe Bishop Guilfoyle Guilfoyle on Friday night.
Unfortunately, Bishop Guilfoyle prevailed 71-49 in the District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal for its third victory over the Rams this season.
In 2022, the Rams beat the Marauders in the District 6 Class 3A title game in overtime.
Bishop Guilfoyle set the tone early on, outscoring the Rams 20-12 in the first quarter. The Marauders continued their pace in the second half, led by senior guard Patrick Haigh and sophomore guard Jude Haigh. Patrick and Jude Haigh finished with 27 and 17 points, respectively. Patrick Haigh buried five 3-pointers.
Despite its best effort, No. 8 seed Richland couldn’t find an answer against the top-seeded Marauders.
“That’s been them all year against us,” Richland coach Joel Kaminsky said. “Their shooters never seemed to cool off since the first time we met them early in the season.”
Junior Luke Raho led Richland with 14 points and four 3-pointers, and senior Tyler Kane added 13.
Bishop Guilfoyle outscored Richland 14-7 in the second quarter to lead 34-19 at halftime.
Richland tried to limit senior guard Patrick Haigh’s impact on the game.
“All you can do is contain him,” Kaminsky said. “He’s taller, longer, and when he gets that stroke going, you’re not going to block it. You got to hope to contest him as best you can and hope for the best.”
Bishop Guilfoyle coach Chris Drenning appreciated his senior’s strong performance.
“He’s just so talented. He’s such a tough matchup,” Drenning said. “He and Danny (Jude) especially, for as good as they are offensively, they play just as hard defensively.”
Bishop Guilfoyle carried the third (18-14) and fourth (19-16) quarters as well.
Drenning credited Richland for playing hard all night long.
“Full credit to Richland,” Drenning said. “They play really hard. Sam Penna is a terrific player.
“They make it difficult on you.”
Kaminsky said his team will have to work to get back to the postseason next year.
“It’s going to be a learning curve,” Kaminsky said. “I told the guys, ‘Don’t expect to be here next year just because you show up. It’s going to take some work, and we’ll get better from there.’ ”
Richland lost three of its top four scorers from its 2021-22 District 6 and LHAC championship team. Kaminsky feels great about his team going into next season after advancing to the postseason once again.
“We’re back on the grind,” Kaminsky said.
“We got some guys returning, some young guys stepped up to play some varsity minutes for us which we did not have last year. That will look good going into next season.”
Despite the loss, Kaminsky appreciated his players’ contributions all season.
“I liked the fact that our guys came out there and competed,” Kaminsky said. “They brought the intensity, and that’s all I could ask of them.”
Richland will lose seniors Brady Huss, Ethan Kaminsky, Kane, Lanigan McCulty, Penna and Tyler Sukenik to graduation. The Rams finished their season with an 11-13 record.
Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Richland 73-35 on Dec. 16 and 75-47 on Feb. 1.
