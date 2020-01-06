ALTOONA – Tempers flared a bit when the teams went through the handshake line immediately following Greater Johnstown’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference boys’ basketball game at Bishop Guilfoyle on Monday night. After a brief scuffle, the players were separated.
Perhaps it was to be expected, with first place in the LHAC on the line.
“We all looked at this as an important game,” Greater Johnstown post player Joziah Wyatt-Taylor said. “They’re like a rival. We like playing them.”
In what could be a preview of the conference playoffs, though, this round went to the host Marauders. Kyle Ruggery hit four of Bishop Guilfoyle’s eight 3-pointers in the first half, Bishop Guilfoyle built a double-figure lead, and the Trojans fell for the first time this season, 65-49, at the Pleasant Valley Gymnasium.
Trojan coach Ryan Durham said he would review video of the end of the game before determining if any disciplinary action needed to be handed out, but he thought the postgame incident was a microcosm of the game itself.
“I thought our kids let the emotions of the game overflow,” Durham said after his team slipped to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the LHAC. “When you let the emotions of a game and the atmosphere become the game, you’re not detail-oriented, you’re not focused, you’re not as buttoned-up as you need to be to beat a team like Bishop Guilfoyle.”
Johnstown’s Anderson Franklin topped all scorers with 33 points, and Wyatt-Taylor finished with 11. They accounted for all 23 of the Trojans’ points in the second half, when they never were able to get closer than seven.
“It’s heartbreaking. We really wanted this game,” Franklin said. “But we’re going to get back in the gym immediately and work on our craft. They shoot 3s. They shoot a lot of 3s, and it’s difficult (to defend). It’s difficult for our guards to guard with them kicking it out. It’s difficult, man.”
The teams split the first 10 points of the game, and Johnstown only trailed 12-11 when Bishop Guilfoyle’s outside shooting first put some distance between it and the Trojans. Ruggery had a bucket and then completed the first quarter with 11 points by nailing his third trey.
Ruggery began the second quarter with another basket from beyond the arc, and Jessiah Witherspoon added a field goal to push the margin to 11.
From there, Johnstown was fighting uphill the rest of the night. The Trojans trimmed it to six, only to have Witherspoon find Ruggery for a layup and the foul to put the Marauders back up by 10.
Ruggery finished with a team-high 22 points. He only scored four in the second half as Bishop Guilfoyle improved to 6-0 in the conference and 7-1 overall.
“Over Christmas break, we struggled with moving the ball and getting our defense down, but I feel we’re coming together. It showed pretty well tonight,” Ruggery said.
Michael Montecalvo chipped in with 13 points for the Marauders, who got 10 off the bench from Witherspoon. Bishop Guilfoyle was 4-for-10 from 3-point range in the first half and 8-for-21 from deep for the game.
“When they went to the pressure, we did a very good job of getting the ball to the middle and finding the open guy and getting stand-still 3s,” Marauder coach Chris Drenning said. “We want to shoot those.”
Johnstown barely ever got to have its starting five on the floor together. Gershon Simon and Isaiah Matula each had three fouls in the first half and picked up their fourth in the third quarter. Simon returned in the fourth and fouled out within 20 seconds of reentering the contest.
“We really do have a ‘next-man-up’ mentality. We have good depth,” Durham said. “Of course, having two starters out the majority of the game is going to affect you, but the kids who came in our capable. Chris just did a terrific job of getting his kids ready.”
Now the challenge for the Trojans will be to put their first loss behind them and, ideally, to grow from it.
“Once we get back in the gym, we’ve got to work on defense, boxing out and just keeping it simple. We didn’t move the ball very well,” Franklin said.
