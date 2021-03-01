ALTOONA – The Conemaugh Valley girls basketball team put up a fight to start their District 6 Class 1A playoff game with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, but ultimately the Marauders proved to be too much.
Their potent trio of Sophia Warner, Leah Homan and Teresa Haigh proved to be too much as the top-seed in the bracket cruised to a 60-35 win over the No. 8 Lady Jays.
“Going into this they really felt like they had nothing to lose,” Conemaugh Valley coach Teri Cruse said. “We wanted to get experience because we’re loaded with juniors who have been playing since they were freshmen,” she said. “We haven’t been in the playoffs in a couple of years, which is kind of disheartening.
“We’ve always been that last seed, and we were in the same spot this year which was nice. We just looked at it as an experience for them.”
Warner (11), Homan (22) and Haigh (21) all ended up in double figures for the Marauders.
Emma Grecek finished the night with 11 points for the Lady Jays.
