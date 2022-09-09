SOMERSET, Pa. – Karson Kiesewetter accounted for three Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic touchdowns while teammate Cooper Rother rushed for 69 yards and two scores in less than a half of work to lead the defending PIAA Class 1A state champion Marauders past the Somerset Golden Eagles 55-7.
“It’s hard to live up to the player of the year status, but I think Karson is exceeding that,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said. “We have been throwing short, but tonight we wanted him to work on his deep ball and tonight I thought he was on, and if he can continue to hit those, and people have to back up, we can use his legs and he is that much harder to defend.”
Kiesewetter was happy with his play.
“We have a lot of athletes and tonight we wanted to spread them out, spread the ball around a bit, and showcase all of our athletes. A football game is a football game, and you must bring your fire each and every time out and we did that tonight. We want to get our fire started soon because we have another tough on next week against Penn Cambria.”
Bishop Guilfoyle struck quickly on their opening possession when quarterback Kiesewetter called his own number and punched it in with a nifty run up the middle from 14 yards out to make it a 6-0 game just under two minutes after the extra point missed wide left.
After the Golden Eagles went backwards on their first possession, the Marauders went to the air and Kiesewetter found a wide-open Anthony Cioffari from 33 yards out and it was 13-0 Bishop Guilfoyle with 6:57 left in the first quarter.
Somerset again was not able to get anything going on offense as the Marauders defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage forcing another Somerset punt.
Bishop Guilfoyle continued to dominate the line of scrimmage marching down the field in just six plays ending when Cooper Rother took a pitch off left tackle for the score making it 20-0.
Somerset coach Jeff Urban knows this is a rebuilding year, but walked away happier than after last week’s performance.
“We tried to the best we could against a superior opponent,” Urban said. “That is one of the best teams in our conference, but every week we see one of the best teams in the conference. We are still looking for that perfect play and we are getting closer. The kids are still swinging, and we came out in the second half, and it was 14-7 in the second half, and we forced them to make longer drives. The kids played hard all night and I am truly proud of them.”
Somerset began to have a little life on their next drive, but a pitch from Somerset quarterback Lane Lambert could not be handled by the running back, Bishop Guilfoyle’s Ryan Donoughe recovered to give the Marauders great field possession.
It took just three plays for Bishop Guilfoyle to score again this time Kiesewetter hit a wide-open Ryan Hagg for a 27-yard strike, and it was 27-0 as the first quarter came to an end.
Somerset moved the ball near midfield to start the second quarter before turning the ball over on downs to start the second quarter at their own 47-yard line.
Rother carried the ball for four straight times on the next possession concluding his night with a six-yard score with 10:03 left in the second making it 34-0.
Backup quarterback Chase Kissell hit Trent Adams from 16 yards out with less than a minute to play in the first half to make it a 41-0 game at the half.
The second half was all about getting everyone touches for the Marauders who had 11 different rushers on the evening as they rushed a total of 34 times for 240 yards, while Somerset kept fighting and began to move the ball with more success in the second half.
The biggest play of the night for Somerset came from sophomore quarterback Lane Lambert who found a nice crease up the left sideline for a 46-yard rush to start the fourth quarter and give the Golden Eagles their first trip inside the Bishop Guilfoyle red zone all night. On the next play Tyler Zimmerman sliced through the middle for 17-yard touchdown to make it 48-7 and break up the Marauders shutout bid.
Freshman Jake Kissell became the third quarterback of the night to score when he dove in from two yards out with 1:31 left in the game to set the final at 55-7.
