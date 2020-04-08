Heading into her senior season, Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Mara Yahner did not have her sights on continuing her volleyball career in college. But on second thought, Yahner turned in an all-state season that ultimately transpired into her signing her National Letter of Intent to play at Seton Hill.
“I actually didn’t really think I wanted to play in college up until my senior year,” Yahner said. “I realized I just wasn’t ready to give volleyball up after high school, and I knew I would be missing out if I didn’t play. Volleyball means a lot to me, so I’m really excited and thankful that I get to keep playing the next few years.”
Yahner has her sights on becoming a physician’s assistant at Seton Hill, a program that went 18-11 last year after winning the 2018 PSAC title.
“I really liked everything they had to offer. They have a great PA program, a good volleyball team and a nice environment,” said Yahner, who helped Bishop Carroll claim five District 6 team championships (three in basketball, one each in volleyball and track and field). “I watched the volleyball team play and they were always upbeat and intense, and the players seemed close with each other. The coaches, players and parents were so welcoming.”
Yahner chose Seton Hill over Grove City, Pitt-Bradford, Pitt-Johnstown, St. Francis and Westminster. The 5-foot-9 middle hitter earned four letters each in basketball and volleyball, totaling three in track and field with this season postponed. Yahner played in eight district title games, four each in basketball and volleyball, as the Huskies’ volleyball team advanced to the PIAA semifinals in 2017 and 2018.
Yahner produced over 1,000 career kills. She finished 2019 with 524 kills, 242 digs, 72 blocks and 41 service aces. In basketball, she averaged 11.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game as a senior.
“Mara is a one-of-a-kind student-athlete,” Bishop Carroll volleyball coach Katie Wyland said. “She knows when to be a helping hand or when she needs to be the shining star. Throughout the years, I saw how much passion and love she had for the game. During her senior year, Mara became our go-to attacker. Mara and the other two seniors were some of the strongest leaders I have seen on and off the court.”
Yahner is the daughter of Rob and Mary Yahner, of Nicktown.
