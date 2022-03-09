DUKE CENTER, Pa. – Wednesday night belonged to Katie Sheeler.
On the heels of a loss in the District 9 final, Sheeler and the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team rebounded emphatically with a victory in the first round of the PIAA tournament.
Sheeler’s 26 points headlined Otto-Eldred’s win over District 6 No. 3 seed Bishop Carroll Catholic with a 53-37 triumph in which the Terrors led wire to wire.
After building and preserving a multi-possession lead for most of the game, Anna Merry’s free throws sealed the victory, sending Otto-Eldred into the Class 1A round of 16.
“It feels pretty good,” Otto-Eldred coach Shawn Gray said with a smile. “I wish we would have gotten (the district title) on Saturday, but this is a nice consolation prize. It’s indescribable what the feeling is when you look up in the stands and see that many people, and know that they’ve got your back.”
Bishop Carroll (10-16) senior guard Savannah Smorto, who eclipsed 1,000 career points in the first half, finished with 10. Madison Ostinowsky added nine points, while Makaylah Koscho and Lauren Long each tacked on six.
Merry finished with nine points in front of a home crowd, six of which came on three perfect trips to the charity stripe in the game’s final moments. The Terrors found themselves in the double bonus with three minutes to play, and after Sheeler hit a pair from the line, Merry’s six consecutive freebees stretched a six-point lead to 12.
“We make free throws,” Gray said. “That’s one thing I’m never worried about. You get the right kids with the ball in their hand, I know they’re going to make their free throws.”
The teams, for the most part, appeared evenly matched. Each wanted to play fast, and each took ample outside shots while trying to swipe steals in transition.
The difference, however, was Sheeler, whose transition defense was equally as effective as her offensive arsenal. She added seven steals and two assists to her game-high scoring total.
“(Sheeler) sets the tone for us at the top of our 1-3-1 and plays her tail off every single night,” Gray said. “She’s really, really hard to stop with just one person, and she makes us go a lot of nights. I’m glad she’s on our team.”
Bishop Carroll started the game cold from the field, earning multiple chances on offensive possessions, but failing to turn them into points.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Sheeler put Otto-Eldred up by nine toward the end of the first half, and from there, improved rebounding and help from Sheeler’s teammates prevented the lead from shrinking.
“It wasn’t as much of an adjustment as me just telling them, we can’t win this game if we don’t rebound the ball,” Gray said. “I think they found that out in the first quarter and I reiterated it at halftime. Out of a zone, it’s always hard, and we’re undersized anyway so they need to work their tails off, especially on the weak side.”
Bishop Carroll’s shots finally started to fall in the third quarter, but Otto-Eldred’s fell, as well.
While the Huskies kept Sheeler in check for most of the period, 3-pointers from Merry and Brooke Close kept the lead intact.
Sheeler closed the third with a flurry of three steals, one of which led to a transition layup. She hit two long triples in the game, but was more effective in the paint, where her dribble-drive penetration presented issues for the Huskies.
Leading by 11 points with seven minutes to play, the Terrors looked poised to pull away.
Bishop Carroll called timeout with 4:44 showing on the clock and battled back afterward, however, keeping Otto-Eldred within two possessions through the game’s final moments.
Merry’s clinical performance at the line, and Bishop Carroll’s inability to hit a game-changing shot in the waning moments, then sealed Otto-Eldred’s Saturday trip to the next round.
“At halftime, I said get ready to take a punch, because they’re not going to go quietly,” Gray said. “We’ve got to be able to throw some punches back, and if we get down a bit, just keep working. and they sure did.”
Merry added seven rebounds, a steal and an assist, while Bri Heller scored five points and pulled down 20 rebounds.
Carrie Drummond chipped in with nine points of her own, hitting three big shots for Otto-Eldred down the stretch.
The Terrors advance to play District 7 champion Bishop Canevin Saturday at a location that has yet to be decided.
“We can’t wait,” Gray said. “It’s going to be an experience that these kids will never forget, I’m sure. I’m just so proud of them.”
