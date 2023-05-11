EBENSBURG, Pa. – Bishop Carroll Catholic High School senior Jake Harker will continue his track and field career at Waynesburg University after recovering from a major injury that occurred in the fall.
During the 2022 football season, Harker sustained a horrific knee injury with the McCort-Carroll Catholic squad. His hard work and quick recovery allowed him to participate in track and field this spring.
“First, I want to thank God for the opportunities he has given me in academics and athletics,” Harker said.
“Thank you to Bishop Carroll for the four great years of continuously pushing me to be the best student-athlete that I can be. It means a lot that I am going to be able to continue my studies to pursue a career while being able to do the sport I love.
“I am grateful for this opportunity Waynesburg has given me and I cannot wait to start track and field at the next level.”
Waynesburg is a member of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division III level. The Yellow Jackets are coached by Chris Hardie.
On Tuesday, Harker earned titles in the discus and shot put at the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships at St. Francis. He was also the 2022 LHAC shot put champ. He earned Class 2A gold in the discus and shot put at the 2022 Altoona Mountain Lion Track and Field Classic.
“I could not be any prouder of Jacob and his accomplishments,” Bishop Carroll Head of School Stephen Cotchen said. “It takes great willpower to overcome the injury he sustained and to come out the other side stronger. He has been a great asset to Bishop Carroll in the classroom and on the field. We all look forward to his future successes.”
Harker was a 2022 all-LHAC selection in football and track and field.
Harker is the son of Joe and Melissa Harker.
