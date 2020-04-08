Bishop Carroll Catholic senior Nolan Burk couldn’t resist when one of the top Division II men’s basketball programs in the country came calling. The 6-foot-6 center will continue his career at Indiana (Pa.), which claimed its second straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) title while recording a No. 6 national ranking and 28-2 record this past season.
“I liked Coach (Joe) Lombardi (head coach) and Coach (Ron) Fudala (assistant coach) a lot,” the four-time letterman described his decision. “I got to meet some of the players and they were all really nice guys. I know they’re a program built on hard work and commitment. They love to play defense and it was something I really wanted to be a part of.
“The campus felt very welcoming and it isn’t far from home, so it felt like a great fit.”
Burk’s steady improvement helped the Huskies earn two District 6 Class A titles in 2018 and 2020, finishing as runner-up in 2019.
“Absolutely thrilled. I couldn’t be more happier,” Bishop Carroll coach Cosie Aliquo said. “Great program, not only one of the top teams in our state, you’re talking about one of the top Division II teams in the country. They’re there every year.”
Burk turned in his best season as a senior despite playing with a heavy heart. In November, Burk’s older brother, Nathan, passed away.
“Quietly, you could never tell,” Aliquo described Burk’s approach. “Every day, he brought it. A lot of kids could have folded. That’s a tough loss to deal with right at the beginning of the season. He just played his butt off the whole year.”
The history major chose the 2015 national runner-up Crimson Hawks over Juniata. Indiana has produced a 58-5 record over the past two seasons.
“Being a leader and down in the post,” Aliquo stated the areas Burk improved the most in throughout his career. “He started to shoot outside a little bit (his senior year). I’m sure when he gets to IUP, that’s one of the things they’re going to work with him on. I think it’s a great fit for both.”
Continuing his career in college was always a goal Burk strived for.
“College basketball has always been something I’ve wanted to be a part of,” he said. “It’s just great to be able to look back on all the hard work and things I’ve done the past four years and seeing it all add up into something like this.”
Burk was a force inside as he piled up 13 points, 11 rebounds, six blocked shots and four assists in this year’s District 6 title game victory over Williamsburg. He has amassed over 900 career points.
Burk is the son of Scott and Karen Burk, of Portage.
