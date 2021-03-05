EBENSBURG – Things got off to an inauspicious start for Bishop Carroll in its District 6 Class 1A boys’ basketball semifinal game against St. Joseph’s.
Jason Moschgat’s toss on the opening tip was too high for either player, and Husky junior forward Tommy Heinrich ended up landing hard on his back.
“I was like ‘Uh-oh. We’re already starting off sloppy. What’s coming up next?’ ” Heinrich answered with a sheepish look when asked about it. “We got back into it, though.”
While the opening tap might have been too tall for the Huskies, the challenge presented by the visiting WolfPack wasn’t.
They turned up the energy in the second half to dominate the offensive boards and get a multitude of second shots, erasing a double-digit deficit to earn a shot at defending their district title, 45-38.
Carroll will play Williamsburg, the No. 1 seed, on Tuesday at a site to be announced.
“I’m just happy for (the players). They put in so much time, and they know how I am, and I’m happy for them to get there,” Carroll coach Cosie Aliquo said. “That’s the most offensive rebounds we’ve had all year … and probably total rebounds.”
Led by Heinrich, sophomore Spencer Myers and junior Nate Dumm, Bishop Carroll pulled down 12 offensive rebounds in the second half and outboarded its guest 20-12. The result was 15 second-chance points in the third quarter, as the third-seeded Huskies more than doubled their points and turned a 22-16 halftime deficit into a 33-30 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Bishop Carroll never trailed after Myers made two free throws 1:10 into the third quarter. He finished with a team-high 12 points, while Heinrich scored eight. Timmy Golden netted 11 off the bench for BC (7-10).
Heinrich credited Aliquo’s halftime speech with firing up the Huskies.
“He gives us life examples, like ‘You aren’t going to start off life easily. It’s going to be hard. You’re going to have to get back up.’ That’s what we did,” Heinrich said. “His pep talks are just insane. They keep us motivated.”
St. Joseph’s (6-13) led by 11 on one of Brendan Scanlon’s acrobatic drives and layups at the 2:03 mark of the second quarter; the WolfPack’s electric senior playmaker had 12 points and five assists, while teammate Noah Straub scored 11.
The seventh-seeded WolfPack, though, who reached the semis via an upset win over Saltsburg, got outrebounded by 10 and outscored 12-2 at the foul line.
“We’ve devoted a lot of time to being a better rebounding team. They just kind of wanted it a little bit more in the second half,” St. Joseph’s coach Richard Ciambotti said. “We looked (at halftime) and said ‘We should be up 13, 14 points right now.’ Unfortunately, they stayed at arm’s length.”
Part of that was Carroll scoring the last five points of the first half, Golden making a 3-pointer with 1:11 left to give the Huskies some momentum.
“We were really happy,” Golden said. “We’ve been down a lot of games this season and had to come back to win. We got our first lead in the third quarter, which was big. We’ve had trouble holding the lead all season, but we held it tonight.”
The Huskies were able to guard St. Joseph’s penetrate-and-pitch attack, holding the WolfPack to 16 points in the second half and no 3-pointers.
“We did a better job in the second half of stepping in and stopping the ball,” Dumm said. “We’re pretty happy.”
Without a senior on the roster, Carroll will be playing for its third D6 crown in four years and 11th overall after ending the regular season on a five-game losing streak.
“We’ve got amazing coach, very talented players. We have a really fast team. We knew we had a chance to make it to the championship game,” Golden said.
