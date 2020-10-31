EBENSBURG – Down by 11 with no time remaining in the first half against Blacklick Valley Friday, Bishop Carroll Catholic coach Bubba Fatula knew his team needed a touchdown in order to climb back in the second half.
Drawing up a play on the sideline, he knew he wanted to put the ball in the hands of his top receiver.
After quarterback Johnny Golden heaved the ball into the endzone, Ryan Bohrer made a buzzer-beating touchdown catch that paved the way for a second-half comeback victory for Bishop Carroll, 21-18.
“Ryan is one of our best players,” said Fatula, who won his first game as head coach of the Huskies. “I think he’s the best receiver in the area to be honest.
“He came to me and said ‘it’s my time.’ He wanted the ball, and we have faith in him. We put the ball in his hands, and he got it done.”
Aside from an early score aided by a turnover, Bishop Carroll (1-6) was struggling to find its groove on offense entering the final moments of the first half.
A failed fake punt by Blacklick Valley gave the Huskies possession in the red zone, and a 13-yard run by Golden allowed the Huskies to take a 7-6 lead.
But a pair of turnovers led directly to touchdown scores by Blacklick Valley (1-7), who cashed in on touchdown runs of 5 and 50 yards from Jack Wurm and Kolten Szymusiak, respectively.
Bohrer made a pair of receptions in the final two minutes of the first half, including his 35-yard touchdown score to end the first half and rekindle his team’s offense.
“We needed a score,” Bohrer said. “We drew up a good play. (Blacklick Valley’s) safety was going over top, so I pretty much knew I was just going to go straight vertical. They had two guys on me, so I faded out long and then came back short to jump up for it.”
Bohrer’s score gave the Huskies life, and the tides of the game quickly shifted in the second half.
On the opening possession of the third quarter, Golden capped off a drive that lasted four minutes, 21 seconds with a two-yard rushing score to put his team ahead.
Golden connected with Bohrer on the two-point conversion to make it a 21-18 game.
“We knew we had a chance,” Golden said. “Every game matters, and every game is a new opportunity. We had to come out and play our hearts out. This was a great team win.”
Desperate to get back in the game, Blacklick Valley opened up its playbook and applied more air to the football. Turnovers proved to be costly, however, as an interception and two fumbles derailed the offense.
The Vikings were also deflated by 93 yards in penalties, including several offensive holding calls.
“We lost the turnover battle and the penalty battle,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “We gave (Bishop Carroll) some opportunities, and they took advantage of it.”
Jack Wurm was 8-for-22 passing with 141 yards to lead his team.
Fatula, who was a former assistant at Blacklick Valley under former longtime coach Bill “Zip” Zamboni, earned his first win as head coach of the Huskies.
“I wanted this outcome to be exactly what it was – a close game for both teams,” Fatula said. “These are two hard-nosed schools that are close in proximity, and I’m glad it ended up that way. Both of these teams played a great football game.”
Fatula said his team is hoping to play another game next week and did not rule out a rematch with Blacklick Valley, though he said nothing is confirmed at the moment.
Price was unable to confirm if his team will play next week or not, adding that the decision is not in the hands of the coaching staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.