John Bianconi will return to his alma mater and coach the girls basketball team at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
Bianconi was hired this week to replace longtime Huskies coach Bob Gongloff, who retired after leading Bishop Carroll to its seventh District 6 crown during his tenure. Gongloff finished with 436 victories with the program, including two state championships and two state runner-up finishes.
“I want to continue the legacy of the tradition that has been established there forever, since I was a student there,” said Bianconi, a 2000 graduate of Bishop Carroll who played basketball and football. “Following a great coach like Bob Gongloff is going to be difficult.”
“We’re excited to have him on board,” said Bishop Carroll Athletic Director Dan McMullen. “He has a good amount of experience as a coach. We’re looking forward to the season. I’m looking forward to working with him.
"It’s nice to have someone who is familiar with our school and our expectations.”
Bianconi was part of Keith Saleme’s staff at Penn Cambria last season. The Panthers won the program’s first District 6 crown in 26 years and finished 21-7.
“It’s hard leaving the Penn Cambria family. They’ve been extremely supportive throughout the process,” Bianconi said. “The text messages I got from parents thanking me for my time and effort meant a lot. I have a lot of respect for Keith. He’s a great mentor.”
Prior to assisting Saleme at Penn Cambria, Bianconi was an assistant coach at Greater Johnstown under former Trojans girls coach Rich Price.
“We’ll be uptempo. We’ll be a trapping team, very aggressive, very similar to what you see at Penn Cambria and the success that we’ve built there with the uptempo style,” Bianconi said. “We have one returning starter, Mara Yahner. There are other key players who had roles. There are five seniors, two juniors and four sophomores. It’s a good mix of experience and youth.”
