EBENSBURG, Pa. – Bishop Carroll Catholic High School announced that Erika Strittmatter will be the new head coach of the Huskies girls basketball program in the 2023-24 season.
“I am extremely thankful to Bishop Carroll Catholic High School for this amazing opportunity to continue coaching a sport I love,” said Strittmatter, who has a decade of coaching experience at various levels, including time as an assistant coach to Keith Saleme at Penn Cambria High School.
“I am grateful to Penn Cambria for their constant support over the last 10 years,” she said. “I am very excited to start working with these wonderful student-athletes, and I cannot thank my family, friends and mentors enough for always supporting me.”
Strittmatter follows Chris DeGol, who coached Bishop Carroll Catholic the past three seasons.
The Huskies went 9-16 in 2022-23, reaching the District 6 Class 1A semifinal round and eventually falling in the district consolation game.
“We are fortunate to have Erika Strittmatter become the next head coach of the storied Lady Huskies program,” said Bishop Carroll Catholic Head of School Stephen Cotchen. “I have confidence in her to not only be a great role model and teacher for our student-athletes, but also guide them to great success on and off the court.”
