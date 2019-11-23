The Heritage Conference and Bishop Carroll Catholic High School announced 2-year agreement on Friday that will have all nine Heritage Conference football teams play the same independent football opponent, Bishop Carroll, during the 2020 and 2021 football seasons.
The agreement allows Heritage Conference to fill a scheduling void for their member schools in football created when Ligonier Valley chose to leave the Heritage Conference and District 6 to seek membership with District 7 (WPIAL). The agreement also secures a schedule for Bishop Carroll, which played the past two seasons as an associate member of the Mountain League.
A release issued by the Heritage Conference noted that Bishop Carroll did not seek membership into the conference and the Huskies will remain an independent in football while their other athletic programs will continue to compete in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
The agreement provides flexibility to void the agreement after the 2020 football season through two distinct clauses. The first clause allows the Heritage Conference to void the agreement after the 2020 season if the conference accepts a new full member school and the new member school could begin play in football with the conference by the 2021 season. The other clause permits the Heritage Conference or Bishop Carroll to void the agreement at the end of the 2020 season if either party forms a partnership or joins another conference to provide for greater football opportunities.
“This agreement makes sense for the Heritage Conference,” Heritage Conference President Jody Rainey said. “The agreement is consistent with our mission to provide positive and enriching experiences for students from our member schools. The agreement also provides our conference the luxury to thoroughly deliberate and explore potential new member schools for our conference or explore expanding partnerships or forming new partnerships with other conferences.”
“We are excited to partner with the Heritage Conference to secure a football schedule that will offer greater opportunities for our football program to develop and grow,” Bishop Carroll principal Lorie Ratchford said. “We also are pleased we could help the Heritage Conference fill a need and provide a game for each of their member schools. We are confident all students will have positive and enriching experiences through this partnership.”
