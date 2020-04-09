It’s hard to imagine another team in the area that experienced the extreme crests and troughs as the Bishop Carroll Catholic boys basketball squad did in 2019-20.
From a senior captain losing an older sibling just before the season commenced to the Huskies winning two PIAA Tournament games by a combined three points, the Ebensburg unit’s mettle was certainly tested throughout the season.
On Thursday, the PIAA canceled all remaining winter and spring sports and championships. Seventeen other states have pulled the plug on high school sports as well.
Bishop Carroll had advanced to the PIAA Class A quarterfinals opposite District 7 runner-up Cornell, but there will be no scholastic sporting events until at least August.
“If it ended right now, it would be a super season but not the way we would want to end it,” Bishop Carroll coach Cosie Aliquo said Wednesday. “Safety first, this virus is nasty right now.
“For the seniors getting two district titles, there are schools that don’t even get there.
“We’ve been lucky to get there. They were there three years in a row, to come out of there with two (titles), that’s pretty solid.
“You can’t complain about that.”
The Huskies defeated Williamsburg 67-47 on Feb. 26 for District 6 Class A gold, continuing a resurgent trend in the program’s history. Bishop Carroll has gone 6-5 in district title games since 2008, also claiming championships in 2008, ’11, ’14, ’15 and ’18.
Thursday’s announcement allowed one of Bishop Carroll’s veterans a chance to reflect on his scholastic career.
“My four years at Bishop Carroll have been great,” said senior guard Tristan McDannell, a two-time all-state team selection.
“I was definitely blessed with great teammates and coaches over my four years. I have made friendships and relationships with people that will last forever. The BC community has also been awesome, very supportive and great to all of us. I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Seniors Nolan Burk, Hamid Rodkey, McDannell, Scotty Semelsberger and Chris Xu finished their careers with two District 6 titles and helping the team advance to the PIAA semifinals in 2018. After enduring a subpar 7-16 campaign as freshmen, the seniors experienced 20-9, 20-6 and 17-10 seasons to conclude their careers.
‘Divine intervention’
Burk, a 6-foot-6 center, experienced a great loss before the season started.
“This season for me personally and the entire team was bigger than basketball. Two days before Thanksgiving, my brother Nathan passed away,” Burk said. “It was a terrible time for me and my family, and I wasn’t too sure about anything at that point. I was in a bad place and Coach Cosie and all my teammates were down there right with me picking me up and walking me every step of the way.”
Burk, who committed to continuing his basketball career at Division II power Indiana (Pa.), credited his teammates for backing him throughout the journey.
“What those guys did for me is something I’m not too sure I’ll ever be able to repay, I’m forever in their debt,” Burk said.
“From that point on, every game I played was dedicated to him. Some of the things we were able to accomplish you might able to call it divine intervention.”
To begin the PIAA playoffs, Bishop Carroll edged Clarion-Limestone (62-60) and Shade (52-51) in thrilling contests. A late defensive stop halted Clarion-Limestone’s late rally in the first round. On March 10, Bishop Carroll trailed Shade 51-49 in the final minute. McDannell was fouled with 6.8 seconds left. With the game and season hinging on his three foul shots, McDannell canned all three to provide the winning margin.
“I have hit some high-pressure shots over my career but those were definitely different considering it was for our season,” McDannell said. “I felt very calm, to be honest. I knew what I had to do.
“It just felt great being able to keep the playoff dreams alive. Having it all come to a halt is definitely hard because we will never know what we could have done. But at least we went out with a bang.”
Just two days later, the PIAA postponed the tournament for two weeks.
“It was just heartbreaking,” Burk said.
“Especially after a game like that where it was just back and forth and a storybook ending.”
That time span could serve as a microcosm of Bishop Carroll’s season.
“You go from the high down to the low,” Aliquo said. “We practiced the two days, and then everything is shut down.
“It’s not just us, you’re talking the whole country.”
‘Kept them on the map’
Bishop Carroll dropped three straight games in a span of three days, falling to 8-8 on the campaign. But the Huskies rebounded with three consecutive wins, later culminating in a season-ending five-game winning streak to finish at 17-10.
Eight of their 10 losses came to teams who advanced to the PIAA playoffs, six setbacks were at the hands of district champions within the rugged Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“I think playing in the LHAC prepared us physically and mentally,” McDannell said. “We saw high-quality competition day in and day out. Playing very good teams like that all season really pushes you to distances you didn’t think you could go.
“It builds stronger relationships with your teammates and coaches, which in turn creates a better team that is willing to do what is necessary to win.”
This year’s success stemmed from last season’s stumble in a 50-45 loss to Juniata Valley in the District 6 title game.
“They came in at the end of last year when we lost, I gave it over to (assistant coach) Mitch (Madonna) to do the strength and conditioning,” Aliquo said.
“That was one thing we needed to do.
“I thought when the older guys bought in, the younger guys bought in as well.
“Just the leadership of them buying into that was a big help.”
Maintaining Bishop Carroll’s high expectations was a goal for this crop of seniors.
“Bishop Carroll basketball is a winning standard so to be able to uphold that standard was extremely important,” Burk said.
Although his team experienced plenty of bumps in the road, Aliquo believes this breed of Huskies will be remembered for rising above the odds and putting their stamp on the program.
“They put Bishop Carroll on the map, they kept them on the map,” he said.
“That’s a tribute to the whole team, the players and coaches.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.