Seton Hill University junior outside hitter Mara Yahner, a Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate, was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Volleyball Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Yahner led the Griffins to a 3-1 weekend at the Davis & Elkins Top Hat Classic. She had 37 kills and a .349 hitting percentage in four matches. Yahner hit .412 against Virginia State.
Yahner provided 14 digs, seven blocks, two assists and one ace as well. The Nicktown native supplied 16 kills and just three errors in 31 attempts on a .452 hitting percentage against Davis & Elkins.
In 2021, Yahner provided 241 kills, 56 digs and 35 blocks for the Griffins. She totaled over 1,000 career kills at Bishop Carroll and was an all-state selection in 2019. Yahner helped the Huskies win a District 6 title in 2018 and advance to the PIAA semifinals in 2017 and 2018.
