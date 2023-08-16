CRESSON, Pa. – Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Lindsy Sammarco will be one of four former student-athletes to be inducted into the 2023 Mount Aloysius College Athletic Hall of Fame class.
The recipients will be inducted on Sept. 29 as part of Mount Aloysius' alumni and homecoming weekend.
Bryan Nolan (baseball, 2011), Jill Parilla (McCoy) (women's volleyball, 2007), Stacey Porter (men's basketball, 1989) and Sammarco (women's basketball and softball, 2014) make up the class. The 1991-92 women's basketball squad that advanced to the 1992 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Elite Eight will also be honored.
“Mountie athletes are leaders both on and off the field,” said Mount Aloysius Athletic Director Kevin Kime, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate. “We’re proud to honor the college’s history of athletics and to honor these phenomenal former student-athletes.”
Sammarco was a three-time all-Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference selection in both basketball and softball. She is the softball program's all-time leader in games played. Sammarco ranks first in runs scored, second in career hits, fifth in batting average and ranks in the top five for doubles, triples and RBIs. In basketball, Sammarco has played in the third-most games. She ranks second in assists and points, and fourth in career 3-pointers.
Nolan is the baseball program's career leader in hits and stolen bases. Nolan still leads the AMCC in stolen bases. He is second in career batting average and third in games played. Nolan is in the top four in doubles, runs scored and RBIs. The 2011 Mid-Atlantic third-team all-region selection held the single-game record for stolen bases with seven on March 11, 2011, until it was recently surpassed.
Parilla was named to to AMCC first team three times. She holds the program's single-season record for most kills (2006) and is second in career kills. Parilla ranks No. 2 and 7 in kills per set for a single season.
Porter is the men's basketball program's all-time leader in blocked shots. He served as a Secret Service officer under the Clinton and Bush administrations, as a Homeland Security agent under the Office of Security Assessment under the Bush and Obama administrations and retired as a supervisory Federal Air Marshal in 2017. Porter now is the principle consultant for Porter Global Security in Atlanta.
The 1991-92 women’s basketball team advanced further than any other squad in program history. Coach Joe DeAntonio led the Mounties, who featured All-American Grace Blake and all-region honorees Keya Gorham and Roxanne Williams. Three players would move on to play at NCAA Division I schools.
