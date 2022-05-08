EMMITSBURG, Md. — The St. Francis women’s track and field team compiled 175 points to win its second straight 2022 Northeast Conference outdoor title on Sunday.
St. Francis finished 56 points in front of second-place Long Island.
Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate and St. Francis junior Madeline Murphy earned the Most Outstanding Field Performer Award (jumps) after earning gold in the triple jump and adding silver in the long jump. Murphy, who won a PIAA gold medal in the triple jump at Bishop Carroll, holds the program record in the triple jump.
St. Francis’ Mylan Crews (100 meters), Emily Lunger (high jump), Katherine McLaughlin (hammer throw), Jalurah Moore (200), Carly Sedun (discus) and Gabrielle Stanavich (100 hurdles) won gold.
Area graduates Olivia Conrad (Cambria Heights, second in javelin), Caroline Ratchford (Bishop Carroll, third in high jump) and Josi Wehner (Forest Hills, third in javelin) accrued points for the Red Flash.
On the men’s side, Somerset graduate and St. Francis junior Nickolas Hyde was named Most Outstanding Field Performer in the throws. He won the shot put and finished fourth in the discus. Hyde, who holds the shot put record at St. Francis, was a PIAA Class 3A champion in the shot put.
• Penn Cambria graduate and Navy senior Jadyn Tiracave tossed the javelin 147 feet, 2 inches to claim a Patriot League outdoor title in the event on Friday. Navy won team gold as well.
• Bucknell senior and United High School product Michaela Bracken broke the program's record in the 400-meter hurdles at the Patriot League outdoor championships on Friday.
Bracken ran a 1:00.52 during the opening day of the meet to shatter the six-year-old record held by Jen Silvestri (1:00.63). She finished second in the event on Saturday with a time of 1:00.81. Bracken also holds school records in the indoor high jump and pentathlon.
• Somerset graduate and Lincoln Memorial redshirt sophomore Elizabeth Close set a school record in the heptathlon on Friday at the South Atlantic Conference outdoor championships.
Close scored 3,954 points over the seven events, finishing sixth in the SAC. Close jumped 4.85 meters in the long jump, threw the javelin 20.12 meters and finished third in the 800, running a 2:35.73. She took seventh in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.38 seconds.
Close won the 200 with a personal-record time of 26.09, and set a school record in the shot put with a throw of 8.20 meters. She cleared 1.39 meters in the high jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.