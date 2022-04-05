LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis’ Madeline Murphy, Gabrielle Stanavich and Ardonntrell Williams have been named the Northeast Conference Track and Field Athletes of the Week.
Murphy, a Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate, placed first in the triple jump over this past weekend, clearing 12.37 meters. Murphy broke her own St. Francis outdoor track and field triple jump record with her performance. Murphy’s jump is the best wind legal jump in the NEC this year. Murphy also competed in the long jump with a NEC-leading mark of 5.53m. She placed second in the event.
Stanavich took second in the 100 hurdles with a NEC-leading time of 14.38. In the 400m hurdles, Stanavich moved up to fourth on the NEC performance list with a time of 1:04.78. The junior also ran a leg of the 1600 relay, which is ranked second in the league at 3:56.98.
Williams competed in the 110 hurdles at the Colonial Relays, taking first. His time of 14.19 moved him to second on the NEC performance list in the event. Williams also led off the 1600 relay team that ran a 3:25.17.
The Red Flash will be competing at the Mason Spring Invitational hosted by George Mason University on Saturday.
