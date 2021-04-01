ANNVILLE – Delaware Valley junior Emily Kutskel was named as Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom’s Defensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on the league's first team.
A pre-veterinary studies major, Kutskel, a Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate, led all players in Division III with 4.22 blocks per game and paced the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game and a .474 (45 of 95) shooting percentage from the field. She added 5.7 rebounds per game. At the free-throw line she made 30 of 41 attempts to lead the squad in those categories.
“I’m really happy for Emily,” Delaware Valley coach Laura Hogan said. “Emily dominated the paint all year for our team and her growth from last year to this was very noticeable. It was nice to see her hard work pay off and to see the other coaches in the conference recognize that as well.”
On two occasions, the 6-foot-1 junior blocked eight shots to match her career high. She notched a near triple-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with the eight blocks. She recorded multiple blocks in every game but one, including four contests with six or more and reached double digits in scoring in seven of eight regular-season games. On March 5, Kutskel poured in a career-high 29 points on 55.6% shooting from the field and nine made free throws.
Kutskel is a two-time MAC Academic Honor Roll member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.