Delaware Valley junior Emily Kutskel was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Player of the Week and earned a spot on the D3Hoops.com Team of the Week on Monday. More than 400 schools are eligible to send in nominations each week for the Division III weekly honor.
Kutskel, a Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate, averaged 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and four blocks in two victories over Wilkes. Last Thursday (March 4), Kutskel recorded a near triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks, tying a career high. She netted a career-high 29 points, 13 more than her previous mark, to go with nine rebounds, two steals and an assist last Friday (March 5).
On Thursday, Kutskel compiled 12 points, eight blocks and five rebounds. The 6-foot-1 center leads Division III with 4.7 blocks per game. Kutskel is averaging 14 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game through seven games this season.
