His freshman season on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team has been both an educational experience and an incredible journey to the NCAA Division II Final Four for Nolan Burk.
The Bishop Carroll Catholic High School graduate is only two years removed from leading the Huskies to their second District 6 Class 1A title in three seasons in 2020.
Since then, Burk, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward, has put memories of Indiana’s lost COVID-19 pandemic season of 2020-21 behind him while looking to the national semifinal round in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday.
“It’s been a surreal experience for sure,” Burk said during a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, as the second-seeded Crimson Hawks prepared to break down film of third-seeded Augusta (Georgia) University. “Being on a team, being with these guys has been amazing. I have some great leaders, great seniors. I’ve been able to develop as a player and a person.”
Atlantic Region champion Indiana extended its winning streak to 18 games and tied a school record with its 33rd win on Tuesday, 67-55, over Hillsdale in the quarterfinal round at the Ford Center in Evansville.
Coach Joe Lombardi’s Crimson Hawks (33-2) will face the Jaguars (32-3) at 6:30 p.m. on CBSSN, with a berth in Saturday’s national title game at stake. Southeast Region champion Augusta also has won 18 straight games.
Thursday's other semifinal pairs eighth-seeded Black Hills State University and fifth-seeded Northwest Missouri State University at 4 p.m.
“It’s amazing,” Burk said of winning in the Elite Eight round and preparing for the Final Four. “It’s anything you could dream of and more.”
Burk has learned from Indiana standouts such as junior guard Dave Morris, who tallied 21 points in Tuesday’s win over Hillsdale and averages 12.2 points per game. He’s followed the lead of junior Armoni Foster (18 ppg), sophomore Ethan Porterfield (17 ppg) and fifth-year player Tommy Demogerontas (10 ppg).
“I think our love for each other for sure makes it super-special,” Burk said. “We’ve got a bunch of unselfish guys and great teammates. It’s been like playing as one always. It’s been like that all year. Our MO is always to play hard and move on to the next thing.”
Burk said he’s adapted to the level of play at the NCAA Division II level. The former Huskies standout has played in 15 games, collecting 28 minutes and scoring 10 points (5 of 8 from the floor).
“Definitely, I’ve adjusted to the speed of the game,” Burk said. “On this level, it’s so much faster, so much quicker. You have to think so much faster. Doing all the little things is a big part. All the little things you do leads to big success.”
His experience under Bishop Carroll Catholic coach Cosie Aliquo, one of the region’s most successful coaches, helped Burk in his transition to the college game.
“Bishop Carroll, Cosie’s defense and mindset is very similar to how we do things here,” Burk said. “It was a big adjustment, but it was very familiar to me.”
Ironically, Indiana’s winning streak began after a disappointing 70-68 loss to Pitt-Johnstown on Jan. 24 at the Sports Center. The Crimson Hawks’ only other loss was to visiting Shippensburg (72-60) on Dec. 19.
“It was definitely a wake-up call for sure,” Burk said of the Crimson Hawks falling in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd at Pitt-Johnstown.
“That definitely lit the fire for moving on in the season,” he said. “If we want to do this thing, this is what we’ve got to do. We can’t come in with a half effort. We’ve got to give it everything, every game.”
Indiana is in the midst of its 18th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance, and its 11th under Lombardi since the 2009 season. The Crimson Hawks are 2-2 in national semifinal games, including victories in 2010 and 2015, with Indiana finishing as national runner-up each time.
