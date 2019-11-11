ANNVILLE – Delaware Valley sophomore Emily Kutskel was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Kutskel, a Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate, led the Aggies with 16 rebounds, including 10 on the defensive end, and five blocked shots during Saturday’s 63-62 loss to Rosemont. Offensively, she added a team-high 16 points to complete her first collegiate double-double, and two assists. The 6-foot-1 center shot 6 of 11 from the field and went 4-for-6 from the free-throw line.
