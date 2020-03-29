HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Sarah Gomish has been hired as an assistant women's volleyball coach at Fairleigh Dickinson, a Division I program in the Northeast Conference.
Gomish arrives on the Hackensack campus after spending last season as the graduate assistant coach for Bloomsburg.
“I am extremely excited to have Sarah as my assistant coach,” said first-year coach Kevin Rodgers. “She is a hard worker, has a good eye for the game and is going to bring a lot to our program. Sarah also understands the importance of building relationships with all of our players, the FDU athletics family and our surrounding community. Her mindset is aligned with where I want to take our volleyball program.”
The Knights (4-26 in 2019) play at St. Francis every year in conference play.
Gomish helped coach libero Alyssa Cianciulli to all-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) second-team accolades, as well as all-Atlantic Region honors from the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) and from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).
After playing three seasons at Lock Haven, Gomish played her final collegiate year with Bloomsburg during the program’s inaugural season in 2018. The Ebensburg native led the Huskies in kills with 328 (3.49 per set) and points with 349 (3.71 per set) while ranking second on the team with 289 digs (3.07 per set). For her collegiate career, she totaled 1,195 kills and 1,046 digs.
In December of 2018, Gomish was one of 14 recipients across the country to earn the 2018 AVCA Coaches 4 Coaches Scholarship. The scholarship provides the opportunity for up-and-coming volleyball coaches to attend their first AVCA Convention with the scholarship money used to pay for registration and hotel costs.
Gomish was an all-state volleyball player who led Bishop Carroll to its first District 6 title in 2013. She also played softball for the Huskies.
