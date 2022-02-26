NANTY GLO, Pa. – Saturday afternoon’s District 6 Class 1A girls’ basketball quarterfinal playoff game between Blacklick Valley and visiting Bishop Carroll Catholic was a see-saw battle that featured six lead changes in the second half, with the outcome in doubt until the final seconds.
The sixth-seeded Huskies were able to engineer the decisive final surge down the stretch to escape with a 59-53 victory over the third-seeded Vikings and advance to the semifinals against second-seeded Portage on Wednesday.
“It was a hostile environment, very loud, and our girls persevered through it,” Bishop Carroll coach Chris DeGol said. “We would make a run, they would make a run. It was tough and it’s great to get out of here with a win.”
After Blacklick Valley’s Kaydence Killinger converted a three-point play to put the Vikings (14-9) up 45-42 with 4:27 left in the game, Bishop Carroll’s Savannah Smorto answered with a tying 3-pointer.
Makayla Koscho then put the Huskies (9-14) up by two with a pair of free throws at the 3:56 mark. Bishop Carroll’s lead subsequently grew to 56-51 on a pair of Smorto free throws before Killinger’s bucket pulled Blacklick Valley within three with 30.8 seconds remaining.
The Vikings subsequently regained possession on a jump ball with 28.3 seconds on the clock, but a tying 3-point attempt and an offensive rebound putback try both came up empty for Blacklick Valley.
Smorto, who finished with a team-leading 17 for the Huskies, then iced the game for Bishop Carroll by sinking 3 of 4 free throws in the final 11.9 seconds to seal victory.
“We hung around and kept it close after Savannah got in foul trouble in the third quarter, and when we put her back in around the six-minute mark of the fourth," DeGol said. "We put the ball in her hands and as a captain, a senior and a leader, she made the plays at the end when we needed her to."
“The biggest thing we did in the fourth quarter was not give up,” Smorto said. “We were going to find a way to put the ball in the hoop and amp it up on 'D.'
“I had four fouls, so my teammates knew we all had to help each other out, and we played as a team.”
Koscho finished with 12 points for the Huskies, while Madison Ostinowsky added 10.
”I’m so proud of the effort of our young ladies,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “Our program has turned a corner with their attitude and work ethic.
“There were some times when we didn’t take care of the basketball, and when they would turn it over, we didn’t take advantage of what they gave us.
“But our seniors gave everything they had,” Price added. “We’re going to miss them, but we have a young group that will be back and I’m really excited about the future.”
Senior guard Morgan Slebodnick scored a game-high 21 points for the Vikings, while Killinger added 19 and freshman Kristin Szymusiak contributed 13 to account for all of Blacklick Valley’s points.
The Huskies capitalized on numerous early Vikings turnovers to take a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter before Blacklick Valley closed the gap to four at intermission.
After Smorto’s layup made it 30-22 early in the third, the Vikings answered with nine in a row capped off by Killinger’s jumper that gave Blacklick Valley its first lead of the game at the 3:50 mark.
Slebodnick later scored seven consecutive Vikings points to help her team carry a 38-34 advantage into the decisive fourth quarter.
