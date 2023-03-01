Alicia Heinrich, Riley Hoover

Bishop Carroll’s Alicia Heinrich (left) gets trapped behind Blacklick Valley’s Riley Hoover during a PIAA District 6 Class 1A quarterfinal in Nanty Glo, PA., Monday, Feb.20, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

WINGATE, Pa. – Juniata Valley used 20 points from Makenna Hartman and another 14 from Makayla Moskel as it defeated Bishop Carroll Catholic 64-52 in the District 6 Class 1A girls consolation game at Bald Eagle Area High School.

The Green Hornets (16-8) grabbed the district’s third PIAA tournament spot in 1A while the Huskies’ season concludes with a 9-16 mark.

Bishop Carroll led by four after a quarter, but saw that advantage erased during the second when Juniata Valley went on a 21-8 spree, pushing to a 29-20 halftime lead.

The Huskies’ Madison Ostinowsky had 18 points in the loss. Her output was followed by Alicia Heinrich and Lauren Long, who each scored 10.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you