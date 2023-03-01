WINGATE, Pa. – Juniata Valley used 20 points from Makenna Hartman and another 14 from Makayla Moskel as it defeated Bishop Carroll Catholic 64-52 in the District 6 Class 1A girls consolation game at Bald Eagle Area High School.
The Green Hornets (16-8) grabbed the district’s third PIAA tournament spot in 1A while the Huskies’ season concludes with a 9-16 mark.
Bishop Carroll led by four after a quarter, but saw that advantage erased during the second when Juniata Valley went on a 21-8 spree, pushing to a 29-20 halftime lead.
The Huskies’ Madison Ostinowsky had 18 points in the loss. Her output was followed by Alicia Heinrich and Lauren Long, who each scored 10.
