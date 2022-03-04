FLINTON, Pa. – Friday night’s District 6 Class 1A girls basketball consolation game wasn’t pretty for either side with plenty of turnovers, fouls and missed opportunities.
Once the sixth-seeded Bishop Carroll Catholic found its shooting touch, though, the Huskies never looked back.
The Huskies cashed in on many of those same opportunities in the second half and pulled away in the fourth quarter as they punched their ticket to the PIAA tournament with a 58-48 victory over No. 4 seed Glendale at Donald A. Kitko Memorial Gymnasium.
“Our offense starts from our defense,” Bishop Carroll coach Chris DeGol said. “Everything we do is based off of pressing, getting into transition, getting the ball up and attacking. We’re a very dangerous team when we can run and use our athleticism to our advantage.”
Both teams were tied at 25 at the half. Glendale’s Riley Best came up with a takeaway and made a floater with around 5:30 left in the frame.
“It was very stressful,” DeGol said. “They fought, and we fought back. We played them once before this season and we beat them by a bit more.
“We came in with kind of big heads, but we were able to pull through.”
Alyssa Sinclair, Madison Peterson and Minyeh Easterling led Glendale with 10 points apiece.
Bishop Carroll started to find some life with around four minutes to play following a Madison Ostinowsky 3-pointer, which helped give it a 36-33 lead. Ostinowsky scored 10 points.
“I think we helped them out on the turnovers,” Glendale coach Brian Kuhn said. “We were tired, and we made turnovers down the stretch. I’m proud of my girls. They played hard the whole way to the end. They didn’t quit.”
Glendale didn’t go quietly as Best buried a 3 with 6:30 left in the fourth, but that’s where the Huskies ran away with it.
Ostinowsky came up with a runner with under six minutes to play and then the long ball came into play.
Makayla Koscho buried three of her four 3-pointers during the final stanza to help stretch the lead on her way to scoring 12 points. Savannah Smorto finished the job at the free-throw line, burying 10 foul shots as she led all scorers with 21 points.
“She’s worked hard all year,” DeGol said. “From when I took over her sophomore year until now, the way she’s improved has been tremendous. I’m very proud of her. She’s been a great leader this year for us. She knows the game of basketball, and she set her feet, and she knocked down those shots with confidence.”
The Huskies may not a record above .500, but they’re thrilled that they will a shot at the PIAA Class 1A postseason.
“The goal was always to make it to the state playoffs,” DeGol said. “Obviously, we fell a little bit short of districts, which was another goal for us.
“We have goals set in sight.
“Our season’s not done yet.”
Bishop Carroll now awaits the District 9 runner-up between Elk County Catholic and Otto-Eldred on Wednesday at a site and time to be announced.
