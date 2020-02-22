EBENSBURG – Bishop Carroll birthday girl Mara Yahner is so used to playing meaningful basketball games in late February and March that she is soothed by the hard postseason lights that other high school players often find intimidating.
“It’s kind of calming knowing that we’ve been here before, so we’ve just got to take care of business,” Yahner said.
That’s a stark contrast to the hectic pace Yahner’s Huskies employ. It wilted another enemy on Saturday afternoon.
Yahner turned 18 in style as she and her teammates’ high-octane brand of ball resulted in 30 Purchase Line turnovers and the Huskies’ 23rd trip to the District 6 Class A championship by virtue of a 61-39 triumph at Bishop Carroll High School.
Savannah Smorto went 5-for-11 from 3-point range and also came up with nine steals to spark the second-seeded Huskies (13-10), who will meet fourth-seeded St. Joseph’s – a 53-31 upset winner at Blacklick Valley – on Wednesday at Mount Aloysius College, aiming for their fourth 6-A title in five years. Yahner, who is 2-1 in district finals at Bishop Carroll, scored 10 points, while Madison Ostinowsky and Makayla Koscho each scored eight.
Madison Scalese led Purchase Line, the district runner-up to Bishop Carroll last year, with 10 points. The Red Dragons (14-10) will need to defeat Blacklick Valley in the district consolation game to return to the PIAA tournament; the Huskies qualified by reaching the finals.
“It’s an exhilarating journey,” said Smorto, a sophomore who made four 3s in last year’s 66-23 championship game victory. “Of course, there are nerves that come with every game, but we know what we can do, and we know that we can even go beyond D6.”
Bishop Carroll didn’t trail after the first 2 minutes, when Smorto canned back-to-back treys. The Huskies led by nine points after one and increased the margin to as many as 19 in the middle of the second quarter.
The reigning champs’ most devastating instrument was their fullcourt press, which was directly responsible for 12 Purchase Line turnovers in the first half and 19 in the contest. Turnovers led to point-blank or uncontested Husky shots or Purchase Line fouls. Even when the Dragons did break the pressure, their own shots wound up being rushed.
Purchase Line coach Kelley Goss said she tried to prepare her team as best she could for the Bishop Carroll tempo.
“We had too many mistakes at that speed. It’s hard to replicate it in practice,” Goss said. “I told the girls this was going to be a mental game. I said physically, we can run with them.
“We’re athletic, same as them.
“It’s just making good decisions while you’re playing at that speed is difficult.”
Despite the up-and-down dynamic, Bishop Carroll only made six turnovers in the first half.
Making that all the more impressive is that Ostinowsky, a freshman, runs the point.
“The more we can advance the ball and play fast, the better the results,” Ostinowsky said. “It was hard at the beginning of the season, but now the team’s coming together, and we get it.”
Ostinowsky was thrilled to punch the ticket to her first district final.
“This is awesome, all this emotion,” Ostinowsky said. “It’s Mara’s birthday, so we gave her a present.”
