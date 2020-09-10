EBENSBURG – After nearly two decades as a member of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and spending the past two seasons playing a schedule of much-larger Mountain League schools, Bishop Carroll Catholic this season will be renewing some old acquaintances in the Heritage Conference.
“It’s going to be a lot different,” slotback-linebacker T.J. Novak said. “I’m not really sure about which teams are good. We just have a lot of high hopes.”
This is Novak’s fourth season on the varsity, so this will be the third different league schedule against which he’s competed.
“I was stoked,” sophomore quarterback Johnny Golden said about finding out the Huskies would be competing in the Heritage this fall. “These guys are good teams, too. We’re not going to take them for granted or anything, but I was happy to get into a more evenly-matched conference.”
Indeed.
Bishop Carroll went 3-7 last year against a schedule that only included just two schools that had A or AA enrollment – all of the others were at least AAA.
Carroll always was the smallest school in the Laurel Highlands before being forced to leave that conference following the 2017 season.
The Heritage Conference, though, is made up of seven 1A schools and two 2A schools, in addition to the Huskies.
Bishop Carroll doesn’t even have the lowest enrollment numbers. That distinction belongs to Saltsburg.
The opportunity for the Huskies to get involved with teams more their own size came when Ligonier Valley decided to move to the WPIAL after dominating the Heritage for the past half-decade, leaving an opening date on the schedule the Heritage Conference teams wanted to fill.
It was a mutually-beneficial relationship. Ironically, the Heritage Conference formed in the first place when the nine members withdrew from the North Division of the Appalachian Conference in 2000, leaving Carroll – which had gone 47-10 in the previous five years – as the only school left.
Next year, however, the Huskies will be looking for a welcoming door again, because the Heritage Conference recently voted to bring in Cambria Heights as Ligonier’s permanent replacement.
“Really, this year is more about a new beginning and an excitement about playing teams that are closer to the (enrollment) numbers that they possess,” said Huskies first-year coach Bubba Fatula. “This team has traveled over the years, playing in the Mountain League.
“They were playing teams, to be honest, that they had no business playing.”
A longtime assistant under Bill “Zip” Zamboni at neighboring Blacklick Valley, Fatula is the latest in a line hoping to stop what has become a revolving door for head coaches at Carroll. He’s the seventh man to fill that position in 10 years.
Last year, Phil Woo coached most of the season after Sean Billings left following the first game.
“There’s been so much change,” Fatula said. “The future of Bishop Carroll begins right now, regardless of where we play.”
For the Huskies, that’s a game on Friday night at Northern Cambria. The Colts probably would be as close to a rival as Bishop Carroll has now, located about 25 minutes up Route 219. Over the years, a number of Husky standouts came out of the parochial grade schools located in the former Barnesboro and Spangler area.
While some of the players might be neighbors, the teams themselves haven’t faced each other since the 2003 District 6-A championship game, so it would be hard to call it them arch-rivals. All the movement from league to league has deprived Bishop Carroll of that one date on the calendar to circle each year.
“I definitely would like to have a rival, just to add that little bit more of an edge going into a game,” Novak said. “It doesn’t bother me that much. It would be nice. But it just means a lot more preparation, because you don’t know the teams from last season.”
The rides will be shorter, though, and the roster numbers will be closer in the Heritage.
“It’s a lot better than what we were in,” Golden said. “We’ll just play it game after game and see how it goes.”
