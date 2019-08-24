EBENSBURG – Bishop Carroll kicked off its 2019 season by treating its fans to a 41-0 shutout over the visiting Carrick Raiders on Friday night.
The Huskies offensive attack began with their first possession, when senior quarterback Hunter Dumm scampered in the end zone on a 10-yard run.
From there, it was all Huskies.
In the final minute of the first quarter, Dumm connected with senior wide receiver Sam Lauer on a 44-yard pass, coming up 2 yards short of the goal line, and setting Dumm up to pound in another touchdown on the next play.
Though the Huskies roster has just 23 boys, they’ve returned 15 letterwinners from their 2018 team, and seven starters on each side of the ball.
“It’s a small group of kids, but it’s an intense group,” said Bishop Carroll head coach Sean Billings.
“They play for four quarters, and I think we saw that tonight.”
Another returning starter for the Huskies, senior running back Jake Zazvrskey added a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving the Huskies a 21-point lead going into halftime.
Zazvrskey led the Huskies ground game with a team-high 144 yards on the night.
Dumm struck again in the third quarter on a 46-yard touchdown run.
He added a score through the air, connecting with junior tight end Mason Beiswenger for a 93-yard touchdown.
Dumm finished with 284 all-purpose yards, leading both teams.
Bishop Carroll concluded its offensive onslaught with the team’s final possession of the game, resulting in a 54-yard run from senior running back Mavrick Farabaugh.
The Raiders, who also roster 23 players, were led by sophomore quarterback Tay’Ron Ross, who had 113 total yards against the Huskies defense.
“A small roster can be a challenge,” said Carrick assistant coach See Miller. “It plays a factor, but we don’t make excuses.
As for the Huskies, they will look to remain unbeaten next week, when they travel to Fairfield.
“We have a lot of athletes,” said Billings, “and I think a lot of people didn’t see that coming into this season.”
