The Bishop Carroll Catholic boys basketball team concludes each of its after school workouts with a defensive drill.
“That’s how we close out practice every day. Get a stop,” Huskies coach Cosie Aliquo said after his District 6 Class A champion team did exactly that in a 62-60 victory over District 9 third-place Clarion-Limestone Friday night in the PIAA Tournament.
Bishop Carroll Catholic (16-9) seemingly had a comfortable double-digit lead in the second half, but Clarion-Limestone (21-6) battled back to within two points after senior Deion Deas scored with 15 seconds remaining at the Richland High School Field House.
When junior Hayden Callen got a steal on the ensuing possession, the Lions had a chance to tie or win, especially with the long-range prowess of Deas, who finished with 25 points.
“He can do two things, shoot or drive and kick it out to 40 (Callen). That’s lights out too,” Aliquo said.
“ ‘Let’s keep it out of his hands and we’ll go from there.’
“The last shot wasn’t (taken by) either one of them, so we’re happy with that.”
Instead, senior Kaden Park settled for an off-balance shot with defenders in the vicinity. It still came close, but the Huskies got the stop and a chance to meet District 5-A runner-up Shade in the second round.
“When I saw it in the air, I thought, ‘The way this game is going, we might go into overtime,’” Aliquo said.
Bishop Carroll Catholic senior playmaker Tristan McDannell had 22 points and six steals before fouling out with 3:38 left and his team leading 55-47.
“The beginning of the year, if Tristan is fouled out, we would have lost that game,” Aliquo said.
“We’ve got a little older in a few months. Survive and advance.”
Defense had a big role in the Huskies building a wide margin.
Senior Hamid Rodkey’s basket gave Bishop Carroll Catholic a 49-35 lead midway through the third.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the team,” Clarion-Limestone coach Joe Ferguson said.
“When we were down 14 halfway through the third quarter I told the kids you just have to keep working and good things will happen.”
Callen had 17 points and Curvin Goheen had 10 for the Lions.
“Our defense was pretty good,” McDannell said.
“We were keeping the ball out of some guys’ hands, not letting them score, taking charges.
“We do that every day in practice, go after the ball, find the open man,” McDannell said of converting steals into points.
“Just watch their eyes. They’re looking for certain guys coming down the floor.
“If they’re looking for guys, you can jump those passes.
“I took advantage of the opportunity.”
The Huskies had scoring balance.
In addition to McDannell’s 22 points, Scotty Semelsberger and Rodkey each had 10 points, and Bart Kilraine had seven off the bench.
“Everyone needs a piece of it, not just one,” Aliquo said.
The dramatic win was a contrast to a 63-62 season-ending loss to Monessen in 2019.
“Last year we lost in the second round on a buzzer-beater,” McDannell said. “This is huge for the confidence. Now we’ll get back into the gym.”
