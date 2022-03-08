EBENSBURG, Pa. – After watching film of North Clarion over the last few days, the Bishop Carroll Catholic boys basketball team was caught off guard by how little the Wolves have faced a full-court press this season.
In hopes that their opponent wouldn’t be able to handle the pressure, the Huskies went all-in on the press during Tuesday night’s PIAA Class 1A first-round contest.
Bishop Carroll turned out to be right, and as a result, it forced turnovers throughout the night in a 57-19 rout.
“We watched some film on them, and they haven’t really been pressed by any other team,” said Bishop Carroll junior Spencer Myers, who netted 12 in the victory. “That was our main game plan, and it worked out.”
Opting to use the full-court press paid instant dividends for the Huskies, who despite allowing two early 3s took a firm grasp of the game just minutes in.
Bishop Carroll (16-9) scored several points in transition, and there was one sequence where the Huskies scored six points in eight seconds off of two turnovers.
“Our defense put pressure on them all night, and they’ve never really had to play a school that presses like we do,” Bishop Carroll junior Evan Amigh said. “We really put pressure on them, and that’s where all of our energy came from.”
Holding a 12-6 lead midway through the first quarter, Bishop Carroll gained some separation by closing out the opening stanza with a 10-0 run.
The Huskies received contributions throughout the lineup, highlighted by Amigh’s 10 points – all of which were scored in the first half.
“It was a great team effort,” he said.
North Clarion (16-10), conversely, couldn’t muster anything on offense and was limited to just 10 points in the first half.
The Wolves went almost the entire second quarter without scoring a point until a trey by Josh Daum with 2:06 remaining finally put them on the board.
“Bishop Carroll is a good team, and this is a tough environment to play in,” North Clarion coach Ewing Moussa said.
“We had a long trip and have a lot of guys without any experience at this level, but Bishop Carroll was just the better team.”
North Clarion scored just two points in the third quarter.
Bishop Carroll used an 8-2 run through the opening minutes of the third to keep the train rolling, and a fadeaway shot from Luke Repko – who scored a game-high 13 points – triggered the running clock with about two minutes left.
“I was happy with how the kids played, for the most part,” Bishop Carroll coach Cosie Aliquo said. “We just have to make sure that next game, when we get that big lead, we stay with it.”
North Clarion had a small resurgence in the final stanza and outscored Bishop Carroll, 9-8.
The Wolves were led by Schmader, who posted eight points in the season-ending loss.
Myers scored 12 points in the victory, and Bishop Carroll’s Luke Repko led all scorers with 13.
The victory provides Bishop Carroll with a date against Union in the second round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs on Friday.
Union defeated Southern Fulton 57-25.
Regardless of the opponent, the Huskies think they’ll be ready.
“When you get to this point, every team is going to be good,” Aliquo said. “You’re playing the best in the state, and our kids have to be prepared.”
