WESTOVER – Bishop Carroll Catholic coach Cosie Aliquo could not remember if he had ever been involved in a basketball game in which the winning team did not attempt a free throw.
“I guess we were never fouled,” he said after the Huskies accomplished the feat while eking out a 39-36 victory against Harmony on Tuesday evening in a District 6 Class 1A semifinal playoff game at a packed Terry Kruise Gymnasium.
The Huskies will meet Williamsburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Aloysius College in the district championship game.
The top-seeded Blue Pirates defeated Conemaugh Valley in the other semifinal playoff game, 51-39
“We didn’t play well,” Aliquo said. “I was always told that good teams win playing ugly. and we played pretty ugly.”
Harmony, for its part, attempted only four free throws.
“Free throws are a big part of our game,” Harmony coach Dylan Kurtz said. “If they’re not there, that’s accounting for a lot of points that we don’t score.”
Two 3-point field goals by Harmony senior Curtis Boring changed a 9-7 Bishop Carroll lead that stood at the end of one to a 13-9 Owls advantage.
Boring, who scored a game-high 14 points, was the only player to reach double figures.
Bishop Carroll managed only a pair of field goals in the second, including Max Voyda’s second 3-pointer by, as it entered the intermission trailing 21-14.
“In the first half our defense couldn’t do anything because we couldn’t score. So, our press was no good,” Aliquo said.
“Then in the second half we started getting the game inside, make some layups, and then we were able to switch our press around.”
The only area where Bishop Carroll excelled in the first half came on blocked shots.
The Huskies thwarted good inside looks from the Owls by blocking 11 shots.
Junior Spencer Myers blocked four shots to lead Bishop Carroll.
“I still didn’t want to discourage them from going at the rim (and) try to get to the free-throw line,” Kurtz said.
“We weren’t able to do that. They weren’t calling much. It was both ways. We can’t complain about fouls.”
The Huskies launched an 8-0 run that gave them a 22-21 lead nearly six minutes into the third quarter.
A steal and lay-in by Nate Dumm in the first minute of the final period gave Bishop Carroll its largest lead at 30-25.
Baskets by Cohlton Fry and Jack Bracken put the Owls up 36-34 with 1:43 to go. A 3-pointer by Luke Repko with 1:11 left put Bishop Carroll ahead for good.
Repko led the Huskies with nine points.
Thomas Heinrich added a lay-in with 34.2 seconds to play.
Harmony had only three team fouls in the second half at that point, and had to foul just to stop the clock and move toward the limit.
The Owls never reached seven team fouls, however, and Repko stole an in-bounds pass just before the final buzzer to clinch the victory.
Harmony takes on Conemaugh Valley in the third-place game on Friday.
