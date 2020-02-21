EBENSBURG – Bishop Carroll senior Tristan McDannell had the greenlight to let it fly all night.
If a rare shot did miss, he knew he had 6-foot-6 behemoth Nolan Burk to scoop up the putback during the District 6 Class A boys basketball semifinal Friday against No. 4 Blacklick Valley.
Burk posted a game-high 22 points and was just one block away from a triple-double as the Huskies routed the Vikings, 72-25.
“It’s nice having him down there,” McDannell said of Burk. “He can kick it out too sometimes if he’s feeling like it. He’s a big dude, that’s for sure. He brings a lot of energy and communicates very well. And he’s a hoss on the boards.”
Burk netted 14 points in the first quarter alone and finished the game with 15 rebounds and nine blocks to help lead his team into the District 6 finals for the third-straight year.
“In a playoff atmosphere like this and one win away from D6, you have to come out and give it everything,” said Burk, whose Huskies also earned a berth into the state playoffs. “It’s pretty much win or go home from here. Everything was just clicking tonight. We were moving the ball well and crashing the boards.”
The Vikings (4-17) failed to garner any offense in the first half.
The Huskies’ press forced 13 turnovers through the first two frames, and Burk alone was able to stifle nearly every drive to the inside.
Bishop Carroll (14-10) tore out on a 17-0 run to open the game, and Blacklick Valley did not record its first bucket of the game until the waning seconds of the first quarter.
“All last week and all this week, our main focus at practice was our defense,” Burk said.
“Defense is what wins you games in the playoffs, and we definitely showed in the first half what all our defense can do.”
In that span, McDannell dropped a trio of 3s, and Hamid Rodkey converted once from beyond the arc as well.
The Huskies missed only three shots in that run.
“We were just moving the ball well and getting open,” McDannell said. “If you have an open shot, you have to take it. (Bishop Carroll coach Cosie Aliquo) always tells us not to be afraid to shoot it.”
Burk and McDannell combined for 29 of Bishop Carroll’s 50 first-half points.
“The farther we go (in the playoffs), we’re going to see bigger and bigger guys,” McDannell said. “(Burk’s) almost always good for a bucket if you give it to him. He’s solid, and he does so much for us.”
The onslaught continued in the second quarter.
Jordan Bobroski sunk three treys himself as Bishop Carroll outscored the Viking 22-4 in the second stanza.
Blacklick Valley did not show resolve in the third quarter, however, as eight points from Cody Williams helped the Vikings outscore Bishop Carroll, 11-10.
Blacklick Valley coach Garry Wurm was unavailable for comment.
Bishop Carroll will compete for its second District 6 title in three years.
The Huskies fell in last year’s title game to Juniata Valley, 50-45, though McDannell suffered an early injury and was unable to play at 100%.
