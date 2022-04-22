Players on two area baseball teams will get to experience playing under the lights at one of the country’s finest venues this weekend.
Bishop Carroll Catholic and Bishop McCort Catholic will meet at PNC Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Pittsburgh Pirates, at 7 p.m. Saturday in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matchup.
Saturday will mark the fifth time Bishop McCort has played at the 21-year-old stadium. The Crimson Crushers are 6-2 this season with their losses coming to Central and Forest Hills with a combined record of 15-0.
“It’s a great experience for a high school baseball team,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said.
“We haven’t been there for four or five years, so we’re excited to get back. The kids have been looking forward to it since we announced it in November.”
Both teams had to sell 500 tickets to upcoming Pittsburgh Pirates games to secure an opportunity to play at PNC Park.
Bishop Carroll will make its PNC Park debut on Saturday.
“The excitement level is high,” Bishop Carroll coach Bill Schenk said. “The team has been waiting probably since it was announced last winter. They’ve been waiting for this day to come up. We’re glad to get the opportunity to give these kids something like this.
“It’s something they can look back on for the rest of their lives.”
Bishop McCort has gone 2-2 in its previous four meetings at PNC Park. The Crimson Crushers played there in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. In 2018, Bishop McCort and Richland were tied at 4 and had to finish the game at a later date since the two-hour time limit passed.
Getting to play at one of baseball’s best stadiums is something the Bishop McCort program plans to do every few years so every player can experience playing at PNC Park.
“That’s why we wanted to get back there because we have a really good group of seniors who haven’t had a chance to play there,” Pfeil said. “They’re going to be able to do that. We like to get out there and give the kids that go through our program an opportunity to experience PNC Park.”
Bishop Carroll enters the contest with a 1-2 record. The Huskies haven’t played since April 14, so the team’s anticipation level will be at an all-time high.
“I want them just to take it all in,” Schenk said. “It’s an experience a lot of high school players don’t get to have. I’m just glad they get this opportunity. I just want them to enjoy every minute they have on that field.”
Featuring a youthful roster with no seniors, Schenk is eager to see how his team handles playing under the lights on a MLB playing surface that hosted the 2013, 2014 and 2015 National League wild-card games.
“I’m really unsure,” Schenk said of how his team would handle the spotlight. “From our games this year, we’ve had six sophomores and three freshmen or six sophomores, two freshmen and a junior on the field. We’re just a very young team, so you don’t know what you’re going to get day in and day out.”
Getting to step in the same batter’s box or toe the exact rubber big leaguers do on a routine basis is something never team will take for granted.
“There’s a lot of history at that field,” Pfeil said. “A lot of these kids grew up watching guys like Andrew McCutchen when the Pirates went on their (playoff) run. It’s going to be a special experience for them to be on the field, especially to be able to play under the lights.”
Saturday will be the first of two meetings between the LHAC foes in a span of seven days. They will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in a Gene Schultz Memorial Tournament semifinal at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
