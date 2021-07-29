Responding to rumors that surfaced recently about the Bishop Carroll Catholic High School football team’s 2021 season potentially being cancelled due to low numbers, Huskies Athletic Director Jim Yeager said Thursday that there still is a program at the school.
“Here is the real word. As of today, Bishop Carroll has a varsity football team,” Yeager said in a telephone interview. “Past that, there may be more details coming on Monday. That’s it in a nutshell.”
Yeager said the current football roster wasn’t available.
No roster was digitally returned to The Tribune-Democrat after the annual request to all football-playing schools for preseason rosters. A Bishop Carroll roster on MaxPreps.com included more than 40 names, but some of those were players who previously graduated, according to the website.
“I don’t know for sure how many are on the roster,” Yeager said.
“On a roster, sometimes you have students who are athletes who are playing two sports. Sometimes you have athletes who are upperclassmen, but have never played the sport before.”
Bishop Carroll Catholic Head of School Stephen Cotchen did not respond to calls or a text on the matter. Football coach Bubba Fatula could not be reached.
“The best-case scenario is if you have a team of your own at your school,” Yeager said. “That’s the best-case scenario anywhere. Other than that, I can’t get into any alternatives at this point.”
District 6 Committee Chairman William Marshall, the Penn Cambria School District superintendent, said the district had not received any notifications fro the Bishop Carroll football program as of Thursday afternoon.
“I’ve heard those rumors, but District 6 hasn’t been notified of anything,” Marshall said of speculation about dropping the program and forming a co-op with another area school. “The only notice we’ve got is a new co-op between Williamsburg and Juniata Valley (was agreed to on Wednesday). Other than that, nothing.”
Marshall said District 6 will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting on Wednesday.
The PIAA Board of Control traditionally holds a meeting in mid-August, he said.
“That would be their last chance to get something approved before the start of football season,” Marshall said of the Wednesday meeting.
“The PIAA executive committee generally meets in the middle of August to approve any last-minute co-op requests that aren’t changing classification, so those kids can compete and not have to sit until the middle of September,” Marshall said. “There is a definite process in place for these co-ops, and the member schools should know what that process is.”
Shade Athletic Director Paul Leonard said Bishop Carroll has filled spots on the WestPAC schedule vacated after Shade joined a co-op with Conemaugh Township heading into this football season.
“They’re scheduled for the WestPAC as an independent team. They actually took Shade’s slot,” Leonard said. “Everybody in the WestPAC is thinking about playing them. No one has called me and said anything, but we’re not a football school anymore. I haven’t heard anything. I’ve heard the rumors. I know they’re really trying hard to make it work.”
Berlin Brothersvalley football coach and new athletic director Doug Paul said his program has been proactive and made inquiries to address a potential need to fill a spot on the schedule.
“We were getting our ducks in a row because we’ve been hearing a bunch of rumors,” Paul said. “But we can’t formally do anything until we formally hear from Bishop Carroll. At this time everything we’re hearing is rumors and talk.
“We definitely don’t want to be sitting there without a game in Week 3,” Paul said of the Mountaineers’ date with the Huskies.
“Hopefully Bishop Carroll can field a team and then we’re good. But we don’t want to be sitting without a game in Week 3.”
