AKRON, Ohio – Carter Bins lifted a sacrifice fly to score Jackson Glenn in the eighth inning to break a tie game as Altoona won its sixth straight game on Tuesday night by a 3-2 margin over the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park.
Glenn opened the inning with a hustle double that he snuck past the first baseman. Tsung-Che Cheng moved him to third on a sacrifice bunt before Bins sent the sacrifice fly to right field to bring home the game-deciding run.
Working against rehabbing Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber, the Curve took advantage of a first-inning error to plate the game’s first run. With two outs in the top of the first, Bins was hit by a pitch and promptly stole second base. Matt Fraizer hit a bouncing ball to the first base side and Akron first baseman Joe Naranjo threw wildly to first, allowing Fraizer to reach and scoring Bins from second.
The Curve added a second run off Bieber in the fourth inning using a two-out walk and hit by pitch. Bieber hit his pitch limit on the hit batsman and Connor Scott greeted Akron righty Ross Carver with a double to right to take a 2-0 lead.
Akron drew even with two runs in the bottom of the fourth off Michell Miliano. Miliano walked a pair with two outs and then surrendered back-to-back singles to end a 14 1/3 scoreless inning streak; matching the longest by a Curve pitcher this season. Miliano tossed 2 2/3 innings of relief, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Justin Meis tossed three scoreless innings in his ninth start of the season. Meis threw 60 pitches in his outing, allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Geronimo Franzua followed Miliano with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win before Cameron Junker picked up his second save of the season with two scoreless innings to close out the game.
The Curve continue their series with the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday night. Altoona sends right-hander Sean Sullivan to the mound against Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie on MLB rehab assignment.
