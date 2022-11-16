BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Peyton Alazaus scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed four rebounds, but Division I Binghamton used a strong second half to pull away for a 71-45 exhibition victory over the Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball team on Wednesday night.
Pitt-Johnstown fell behind by 10 after the opening quarter, but the Mountain Cats didn’t go away quietly. Pitt-Johnstown narrowed the gap to five on three occasions in the second quarter, with the last coming at 24-19 with 1:43 on an Alazaus free throw. Binghamton led 29-21 at halftime.
However, the Bearcats came out fast in the third quarter and were able to extend the lead on their way to the victory.
Along with Alazaus, the Mountain Cats also got 11 points and five rebounds from Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper and eight points and a career-high 10 boards from Olivia Fasick. Cassidy Crawford netted five points, and Hayden Taylor scored three points and pulled down five rebounds for Pitt-Johnstown.
Genevieve Colman’s game-high 20 points led Binghamton, while Denai Bowman scored a dozen points, and Clare Traeger chipped in nine points and a game-high 19 rebounds.
Pitt-Johnstown travels to a nonconference game at Malone on Saturday, before making its 2022-23 home debut in the Sports Center against Salem at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
