The man who coached many of Bishop McCort Catholic’s wrestlers growing up will now serve as their head coach.
The school announced on Tuesday that Bill Bassett will be the Crimson Crushers’ coach next season.
He replaces Anthony Walters, a 2018 Bishop McCort grad who coached the Crimson Crushers for one season. Bassett becomes the fifth coach since the program launched in 2016 and despite being linked to the job for more than a year, he said the move was not planned.
“Everything happens for a reason,” said Bassett, a STEM and engineering teacher at Bishop McCort. “I’m really excited and really grateful. It wasn’t something that was in the cards. It worked its way out, I guess. God works in mysterious ways. There were some things that happened that I didn’t understand. I’m grateful and excited and fortunate that things happened the way that they did.”
Bassett, who has 23 years of coaching experience, was named the junior high coach of the year in 2019 for District 6 and the Mountain Conference after leading Forest Hills to an undefeated season and No. 1 ranking in the state. He also previously served as a varsity assistant at Central Cambria and Richland as well as the varsity head coach at Greater Johnstown.
A USA Wrestling bronze certified coach, he will be on the USA Cadet World team coaching staff in Hungary this summer.
“We are thrilled to announce this appointment,” Bishop McCort Principal Tom Smith said in a news release. “Bill brings a wealth of knowledge and energy to McCort wrestling. Through his leadership, we see a future of growth and success for this program.”
So do many others around the state. The Crimson Crushers have several high-profile wrestlers at the varsity and junior high levels, with nearly all of them having come up through the Ranger Pride Wrestling team that Bassett started.
They are led by Cornell recruit Erik Gibson and his younger brother Mason, who was a PIAA runner-up as a freshman this season. The Gibsons are the sons of Bassett’s cousin, John Miller. Bassett’s son Bo is wrapping up his seventh-grade year but already is developing a reputation as one of the nation’s best wrestlers and will represent the United States at the Cadet World Championships – in both freestyle and Greco-Roman – in Budapest this summer as well as the Cadet Pan-Am Championships in Mexico City.
The current crop of seventh-graders is a star-studded class featuring multiple state champions, but the Crimson Crushers also could have a powerful group of varsity newcomers next season.
It could feature Jake Yatsky, a two-time state champion and three-time finalist; Devon Magro, a state titlist and three-time finalist; Luke Sipes, a state runner-up; and state medalist Jordan Butler.
“Bottom line is, we want to build the best program that we can,” Bassett said, noting that he’s working with Divine Mercy Catholic Academy to develop a youth wrestling program.
“I want to start at the ground level, with the youth, and build it up. I think if you don’t have it established, you become a flash-in-the-pan type of program.”
Bassett plans to run the entire wrestling program and said that his junior high and high school teams only have one overlapping date, allowing him to coach at both levels in most instances. The Crimson Crushers only had three wrestlers and did not compete in the previous Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference dual meet season. They also will not next season, but plan to return to that format in 2022-23.
For the upcoming season, Bassett loaded up on tournaments, making Bishop McCort’s one of the toughest varsity schedules in the state. The Crimson Crushers are set to compete in the Walsh Jesuit Ironman (Ohio), Panther Holiday Classic (Mount Aloysius), Powerade (Canon-McMillan), Mid-Winter Mayhem (Indiana, Pa.), Escape the Rock (Council Rock South) and Ultimate Warrior (West Branch) tournaments.
“We’ve done this for so many years (with RPW) – wrestling the best of the best in the country,” Bassett said. “My goal is to put the best schedule in the country together, and I think we did.”
He has not yet named a staff, but said he hopes to include RPW and Bishop McCort coaches.
“I’m going to have the familiar coaches that have been with these kids,” he said. “I’d like to keep the guys that have helped with the program and add some college guys on board.”
