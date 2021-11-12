JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Veterans Day and Military Appreciation Weekend have added significance for second-year Johnstown Tomahawks forward Holt Oliphant.
The 20-year-old team captain from Northbrook, Illinois, committed to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs last month.
“There’s always been a part of me that has wanted to serve our country,” Oliphant said. “In my opinion it’s the best country in the world. I’ve always wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself and make a difference in the world.
“I can’t imagine a better way to do that than by serving my country.”
Oliphant and his Tomahawks teammates will face the Northeast Generals on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (7 p.m.) at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“It’s really hard to think of someone that I would want in a position to defend our country and freedom more than Holt Oliphant,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He is the ultimate workhorse, an incredible person and such a willing leader.
“I really feel lucky to be his coach and am so proud of the man that he is and that he will be when he becomes a member of the United States Air Force.”
Oliphant, 20, said his grandfather served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
“Something about the Air Force was a big draw for me,” Oliphant said. “I’ll report to basic training at the end of June.
“When we get there for basic training, we have a six-week course and learn the ins and outs of the military and then go through your first round of military training. Then you start the school with the normal military training and hockey is part of the normal day.”
The NCAA Division I Falcons are coached by Frank Serratore, who enters his 25th season with 410 wins. Former Tomahawks goaltender Chris Truehl played for the Air Force Academy from 2013-15.
Until his service begins, Oliphant will concentrate on the North American Hockey League schedule. Oliphant is tied for fifth on the Tomahawks with 10 points, including four goals, one power-play tally and one game-winner.
The fourth-place Tomahawks (7-6-2, 16 points) have an opportunity this weekend while facing the third-place Generals (10-8-0), who are four points ahead of Johnstown in the East Division standings.
The Tomahawks are 5-3-1 in their past 10 games including 0-1-1 in a pair of home setbacks to the New Jersey Titans (3-2 in a shootout and 3-1) two weeks ago.
“It has felt like forever since we played with the week off and coming off a weekend we were not happy about,” Letizia said.
“We know as a team that was not good enough, and the boys have worked hard this week.”
Northeast is 5-5-0 in its past 10 outings and is on a two-game winning streak.
“Northeast is a very good team coming off a sweep over Jamestown,” Letizia said. “We have to be ready for them immediately, and it starts first and foremost with our work ethic.”
Paul Minnehan (9-12-21) and Brent Keefer (10-10-20) have combined for 41 points for Northeast. David Andreychuk (7-10-17) and Jared Scott (7-5-12) also contribute on offense.
Jake Black tops the Tomahawks with 20 points, including 12 goals. Zachary Murray has nine goals and 14 points, while Stephen Kyrkostas and Sean Ramsey each have 11 points.
“It’s been a pretty up and down season for us,” Oliphant said. “We’ve shown a lot of flashes of potential. We know we can be a great team. We know we have the pieces and we are going to be a great. Team. We just need to be consistent.
“Everybody in the locker room knows we’re going to be on the right track and be a better hockey team.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
