CURWENSVILLE, Pa. – Meyersdale used a pair of Daulton Sellers touchdowns to take a five-point halftime lead, but host Curwensville had a three-touchdown third quarter to pull away, 34-18, from the Red Raiders in Friday night’s nonconference season opener.
“Special team’s miscues in the second half swayed the momentum,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said.
Curwensville quarterback Daniel McGarry had touchdown runs of 16, 2 and 26 yards and threw a 4-yard TD pass to spark the Golden Tide.
Meyersdale’s Daulton Sellers carried 20 times for 150 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 26 and 4 yards. Bryson Hetz had 13 carries for 42 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown for the Red Raiders.
“A positive was our rushing game,” Donaldson said.
Tristan Ohler had a 30-yard reception for Meyersdale.
Meyersdale linebacker Collin Krause had 11 tackles, including eight solo stops. Devin Donica had seven tackles.
McGarry gave Curwensville an early 7-0 lead with his first touchdown run and an extra-point kick by Nik Segert, who made four PATs.
Sellers’ two second-quarter touchdowns gave Meyersdale a 12-7 advantage at intermission.
Curwensville had the next three touchdowns to lead 28-12 before Hetz’s TD got Meyersdale back within 10.
Chris Segert’s 78-yard kickoff return with 11:37 left put the game out of reach.
“We must play four full quarters of football,” Donaldson said. “We must also fix the early season mistakes that occurred tonight as we move forward.”
